Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Sweet treats: Make these fruity oat flour, banana and raspberry muffins

There's something very therapeutic about baking. And although it can sometimes take a little while for your bake to be ready, but boy is it worth the wait.
By Julia Bryce
November 6, 2021, 6:00 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
The muffins.

There’s something very therapeutic about baking. And although it can sometimes take a little while for your bake to be ready, but boy is it worth the wait.

These oat flour, banana and raspberry muffins are no different.

Made with fresh raspberries and a whole banana you’ll be able to make a nice small batch of muffins that you can tuck away at to your heart’s content.

Or, if you want to make them for your friends or family popping over, why not double up on the ingredients and make a bigger batch – they will most certainly thank you for it.

Interested in more baking and dessert recipes? Be sure to check out our other Sweet Treats recipes.

Oat flour, banana and raspberry muffins

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 75g Doves Farm Organic Oat Flour
  • 50g caster sugar
  • 1 ½ tsp baking powder
  • 1 egg
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 1 tbsp water
  • 1 banana
  • 75g raspberries
  • Oat flour, for dusting

Method

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 170C Fan/190C/375F/ Gas Mark 5. Stand cupcake cases in the holes of a cake or muffin tray.
  2. Measure the flour, sugar and baking powder into a bowl, stir to combine and sieve into another bowl.
  3. Break the egg into a large mixing bowl. Add the oil and water and beat together well. Mix in the prepared flour.
  4. Cut the banana into thin slices and then cut these in half.
  5. Tip the banana into the mixing bowl. Add the raspberries and stir gently to mix in the fruit.
  6. Divide the mixture between the cupcake cases. Dust a little oat flour over the muffins.
  7. Bake for 35-40 minutes.
  8. Transfer the muffins on to a wire rack and leave to cool.

Recipe from Doves Farm.

For more in this series…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal