Sweet treats: Make these fruity oat flour, banana and raspberry muffins

There’s something very therapeutic about baking. And although it can sometimes take a little while for your bake to be ready, but boy is it worth the wait.

These oat flour, banana and raspberry muffins are no different.

Made with fresh raspberries and a whole banana you’ll be able to make a nice small batch of muffins that you can tuck away at to your heart’s content.

Or, if you want to make them for your friends or family popping over, why not double up on the ingredients and make a bigger batch – they will most certainly thank you for it.

Interested in more baking and dessert recipes? Be sure to check out our other Sweet Treats recipes.

Oat flour, banana and raspberry muffins

Serves 4

Ingredients

75g Doves Farm Organic Oat Flour

50g caster sugar

1 ½ tsp baking powder

1 egg

2 tbsp oil

1 tbsp water

1 banana

75g raspberries

Oat flour, for dusting

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 170C Fan/190C/375F/ Gas Mark 5. Stand cupcake cases in the holes of a cake or muffin tray. Measure the flour, sugar and baking powder into a bowl, stir to combine and sieve into another bowl. Break the egg into a large mixing bowl. Add the oil and water and beat together well. Mix in the prepared flour. Cut the banana into thin slices and then cut these in half. Tip the banana into the mixing bowl. Add the raspberries and stir gently to mix in the fruit. Divide the mixture between the cupcake cases. Dust a little oat flour over the muffins. Bake for 35-40 minutes. Transfer the muffins on to a wire rack and leave to cool.

Recipe from Doves Farm.

For more in this series…