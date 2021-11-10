Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New images of whisky and gin distillery plus visitor centre to be built on the Isle of Barra revealed

New images of a whisky and gin distillery with visitor centre which will be built on the Isle of Barra have been revealed.
By Julia Bryce
November 10, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: November 10, 2021, 2:43 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Artist's impression of the distillery.

Husband and wife team Michael and Katie Morrison, who established Isle of Barra Distillers (IOBD) in 2016, will bring the project to life when works begin in spring next year.

The venue, which is estimated to cost £6m for the build, will open in March 2024 and bring at least 40 jobs to the island and generate tourism both locally and further afield.

New images of the distillery.

Located on Scotland’s most westerly island facing the Atlantic Ocean, the owners are committed to continuing to build strong ties to the island community.

Once built, it is planned that the whisky distillery will produce 200,000 litres of pure alcohol per year, with expectations that production could double with the addition of an increased workforce.

What the distillery and other areas within the visitor centre will look like.

Currently the brand already produces its Barra Atlantic gin, which features 17 botanicals, that capture the essence of the island.

Investment opportunity

As part of the development of the brand and to generate interest in the project, Michael and Katie have opened up investment opportunities to the public and exclusive IOBD memberships, giving whisky enthusiasts around the world the chance to invest in the firm.

Membership is priced at £500, however there is also the opportunity to invest as an investor-partner starting from £10K.

Master whisky distiller Alan Winchester is an advisor to the firm and the whisky has been crafted with his help.

Michael Morrison.

Michael Morrison, founder of IOBD, is looking forward to bringing the venue to life and welcoming locals and tourists alike through its doors.

He said: “For investors, they have the knowledge that the company has talent of this calibre guiding us through the early stages, creating a whisky worthy of the land and our home.

“We are honoured to have a team with so much respect within the industry to help guide us through the process of making a truly remarkable single malt right here on the Isle of Barra.

“This truly is such an exciting time for our family distillery and also for the Island of Barra.”

The distillery

Housing a one-tonne single malt installation, the existing 300-litre gin still “Ada” will be rehomed with all necessary plans for bottling and bonded warehousing.

Along with the production facilities to produce over 500,000 bottles of single malt, the distillery will also include a visitor centre incorporating a retail area, information centre and a cafe/bar area which will welcome families into the unique distillery story.

This is key to building a community environment welcoming both local residents as well as tourists.

More shots of the distillery.

Once the distillery is operational, the founders’ goal is to open the Isle of Barra Distillers Foundation. Each year, Isle of Barra Distillers will look to donate 1% of the total net profits back to the local community.

The aim will be to present shareholders with the different needs that have been put forward and a vote will take place for the project(s) most needed for the island; this could be anything from a new play park for the youth or a facility for the elderly.

