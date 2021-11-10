New images of whisky and gin distillery plus visitor centre to be built on the Isle of Barra revealed

New images of a whisky and gin distillery with visitor centre which will be built on the Isle of Barra have been revealed.

Husband and wife team Michael and Katie Morrison, who established Isle of Barra Distillers (IOBD) in 2016, will bring the project to life when works begin in spring next year.

The venue, which is estimated to cost £6m for the build, will open in March 2024 and bring at least 40 jobs to the island and generate tourism both locally and further afield.

Located on Scotland’s most westerly island facing the Atlantic Ocean, the owners are committed to continuing to build strong ties to the island community.

Once built, it is planned that the whisky distillery will produce 200,000 litres of pure alcohol per year, with expectations that production could double with the addition of an increased workforce.

Currently the brand already produces its Barra Atlantic gin, which features 17 botanicals, that capture the essence of the island.

Investment opportunity

As part of the development of the brand and to generate interest in the project, Michael and Katie have opened up investment opportunities to the public and exclusive IOBD memberships, giving whisky enthusiasts around the world the chance to invest in the firm.

Membership is priced at £500, however there is also the opportunity to invest as an investor-partner starting from £10K.

Master whisky distiller Alan Winchester is an advisor to the firm and the whisky has been crafted with his help.

Michael Morrison, founder of IOBD, is looking forward to bringing the venue to life and welcoming locals and tourists alike through its doors.

He said: “For investors, they have the knowledge that the company has talent of this calibre guiding us through the early stages, creating a whisky worthy of the land and our home.

“We are honoured to have a team with so much respect within the industry to help guide us through the process of making a truly remarkable single malt right here on the Isle of Barra.

“This truly is such an exciting time for our family distillery and also for the Island of Barra.”

The distillery

Housing a one-tonne single malt installation, the existing 300-litre gin still “Ada” will be rehomed with all necessary plans for bottling and bonded warehousing.

Along with the production facilities to produce over 500,000 bottles of single malt, the distillery will also include a visitor centre incorporating a retail area, information centre and a cafe/bar area which will welcome families into the unique distillery story.

This is key to building a community environment welcoming both local residents as well as tourists.

Once the distillery is operational, the founders’ goal is to open the Isle of Barra Distillers Foundation. Each year, Isle of Barra Distillers will look to donate 1% of the total net profits back to the local community.

The aim will be to present shareholders with the different needs that have been put forward and a vote will take place for the project(s) most needed for the island; this could be anything from a new play park for the youth or a facility for the elderly.

