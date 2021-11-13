Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Recipe: Indulge with Gordon Ramsay’s mini cinnamon doughnuts with chilli chocolate dipping sauce

When it comes to the ultimate homemade sweet snack, nothing quite goes down as well as mini doughnuts.
By Julia Bryce
November 13, 2021, 6:00 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
The delicious doughnuts.

And Gordon Ramsay’s recipe for these cinnamon flavoured ones with a chilli chocolate dipping sauce is up there with one of my must-make dishes this festive season.

There’s something about cinnamon that, to me, screams a sprinkling of Christmas, however, these mini doughnuts could and should be enjoyed all year round – no matter the season.

Served with a delicious dipping sauce, you can share them between four, or indulge in a few more if you share just between two.

“As these mini doughnuts are made without yeast, there is no waiting around for the dough to rise; instead, there’s just 10 minutes between you and an incredible homemade snack,” says chef Gordon Ramsay.

“Thanks to the ricotta, the doughnuts are golden and crunchy on the outside but light and pillowy inside, and amazing when dipped in chocolate sauce.

“You don’t have to add the chilli, but it adds a warmth to the chocolate that really works.”

Mini cinnamon doughnuts with chilli chocolate dipping sauce

Serves 4

Picture credit: Hodder & Stoughton/Jamie Orlando-Smith/PA.

Ingredients

  • Vegetable oil, for deep frying
  • 250g (1 cup) ricotta cheese
  • 2 eggs
  • 60g (scant 3tbsp) caster sugar, plus 2-3tbsp for dusting
  • 125g (½ cup) plain flour
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • Few drops of vanilla extract
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • Zest of 1 orange

For the chilli chocolate dipping sauce:

  • 50g (2oz) dark chocolate
  • 30g (¼ stick) butter
  • 100ml (scant ½ cup) double (heavy) cream
  • 100g (1 cup + 2tsp) caster (superfine) sugar
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • 2 tsp chipotle paste
  • ½ tsp sea salt

Method

  1. Pour a 6-8cm (2½–3½ inch) depth of vegetable oil into a wide saucepan and place over a medium-high heat until it reaches 180C/350F.
  2. Put the ricotta into a food mixer or bowl and add the eggs, caster sugar, flour, baking powder and vanilla extract. Beat until everything is combined.
  3. Using two clean tablespoons, form the dough into eight walnut-sized balls.
  4. Now make the dipping sauce: break the chocolate into small pieces and put into a small saucepan.
  5. Add the remaining sauce ingredients, then place over a low-medium heat and allow everything to melt, stirring regularly. Do not let it get too hot or the sauce will split.
  6. When the oil is up to temperature, add half the dough balls to the pan and cook for two to three minutes, turning occasionally, until golden brown all over.
  7. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper (paper towel). Cook the remaining balls in the same way.
  8. Meanwhile, put the dusting sugar and cinnamon into a large bowl and mix together. Add the doughnuts and toss to coat.
  9. Transfer them to a serving dish, grate over the orange zest and serve with the warm chocolate sauce.

Recipe from Ramsay In 10 by Gordon Ramsay published by Hodder & Stoughton, priced £25. Photography Jamie Orlando-Smith.

