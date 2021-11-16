Venues extend offers as Aberdeen Restaurant Week celebrates fortnight of success

Some of the venues involved in the city’s favourite foodie fortnight have served up their last suppers as part of the event as they toast to another success.

More than 40 bars, cafes and restaurants took part in Aberdeen Restaurant Week which saw hundreds of people come out in mass to support the local hospitality sector over a two week period.

Taking place from November 1 to November 14, organisers Business Improvement District, Aberdeen Inspired, were delighted to see a multitude of venues participate in the event once again, highlighting a variety of menus that were developed to entice diners to eat out.

As a result, a variety of firms have extended their offerings and will continue to serve up the specific event menus, with some extending them until the end of November.

From £10 two-course lunches to tasting menus, not to mention afternoon tea offerings, high tea, dinner menus and more, there was plenty for guests to get their teeth into during the foodie fortnight.

Venues including Da Vinci’s Italian Restaurant, Molly’s Bistro, Namaste Delhi, The Braided Fig, Koi Thai and Poldino’s also took part with cuisines from across the world like Indian, Italian, Spanish and Thai all represented.

Aberdeen Restaurant Week success

Due to their success throughout the event, Koi Thai on Rosemount Place is one of the venues that has extended their £10 street food lunch menu and their £20 two-course dinner menu for an additional week until Sunday November 21.

And Indian restaurant Namaste Delhi on Bridge Street has also committed to extending their deal, too.

Stefania Piccardo, PR and marketing manager at the restaurant, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome so many new customers through our doors as well as many returning customers.

“Following positive feedback about our menu and service, we have decided to extend our deal of two courses which includes any starter and any main with rice or naan, for £20 per person until the end of November.

“We look forward to continuing with the scheme in future years and would strongly encourage other hospitality venues to take part in the promotion.”

Influx of bookings

Stuart Devine, director at The Ashvale has also experiences success throughout the event with his venue’s lunch bookings doubling.

He said: “I am extremely impressed with how successful Aberdeen Restaurants Week’s foodie fortnight has been for us at The Ashvale.

“Not only did we see an increase in table bookings in the evenings, but our lunch figures have doubled. I will certainly be taking part in the promotion in future years and look forward to putting together attractive menus for our diners.

“It’s really promising to see many people head back out for meals and enjoy the hospitality industry once again.”

The event, which was launched in February 2018, continues to build in popularity and Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, is delighted to see it has received the same warm welcome from locals and visitors alike.

“Aberdeen Restaurant Week has always been a popular event and this year it has continued to be a great success. We continued to extend the week into a foodie fortnight, as we did in November 2020, offering diners the chance to try as many places as they can,” said Adrian.

“At Aberdeen Inspired, we’re passionate about promoting local businesses and bringing people back into the city.

“The event not only encourages the local public to explore new cuisines and visit places they have never considered before, but it also brings more people into the heart of our city. Following a tough 18 months for the hospitality industry, we’re thrilled to see such a buzz throughout Aberdeen.”

For more from the food and drink team…