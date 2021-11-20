Sweet treats: Indulge in this dreamy chocolate cherry mousse dessert

Having a recipe to hand that is quick and easy to make, and utterly delicious, too, is a must for everyone.

And this chocolate cherry mousse dessert is just.

The rich, indulgent mousse is made with dark chocolate, whipping cream, sugar and eggs and is topped off with black cherries.

Perfect for a sweet treat at home on the sofa or even a lavish dinner party, this dish is a crowd pleaser and is bound to go down a storm.

There’s plenty more sweet treats recipes for you to try out, too.

Chocolate cherry mousse

Serves 6

Ingredients

200g good quality dark chocolate (at least 70% cocoasolids)

1 jar Opies Black Cherries with Luxardo® Kirsch, syrup reserved (keep some cherries back too for decoration)

200ml whipping cream

4 eggs, yolks separated

2 tbsp golden caster sugar

To serve:

Handful of reserved cherries

Dark chocolate, grated

Method

Break the chocolate into pieces and melt in a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water. Set aside to cool. Whip the cream in a bowl until thick. Add the egg yolks and sugar, then beat to combine. In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form. Pour the melted chocolate into the cream mixture, stirring through carefully, then gently fold in the egg whites until thoroughly combined. Dollop a tablespoon of mousse into the serving glasses /bowls then add some cherries and kirsch syrup, before layering

on another spoonful of mousse. Repeat until all of the mixture has been added. Garnish with any remaining cherries and a sprinkling of grated dark chocolate then chill before serving.

Please note – the recipe contains raw egg yolks.

Recipe from Opies Foods.

