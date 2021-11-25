11 Scottish Hampers to savour this Christmas

An error occurred. Please try again.

Containing a fine selection of festive flavours, we take a look at some Scottish hampers available to order this Christmas.

1. Dean’s Merry Christmas, Deer!

Bursting with festive flavour and colour, tuck into a delicious selection of Christmas favourites with our first Scottish hamper.

Serving up a little of the traditional alongside unique flavours, enjoy a fabulous selection including Spiced Clementine Squares and Chocolate Orange Shortbread Rounds.

Contents:

Tam McDeer All Butter Shortbread Rounds

Milk Choc and Honeycomb

Chocolate Orange Shortbread Rounds

Shortbread Assortment

Sour Cherry & Dark Chocolate Shortbread Rounds

Spiced Clementine Squares

Chocolatey Shortbread Stars

2. Walkers Aberlour Hamper

A firm family favourite, this next hamper is a Christmas classic from Walkers of shortbread fame.

Delicious treats range from Luxury Fruit Cake to scrumptious Chocolate Chip Shortbread.

Contents:

Petticoat Tails Shortbread

Chocolate Chip Shortbread

Shortbread Highlanders

Biscuits for Cheese

Oatflake & Honey Biscuits

Luxury Fruit Cake

Ecclefechan Tarts

3. Dean’s Very Merry Christmas Hamper

Offering a little something tasty for everyone, the Dean’s Very Merry Christmas hamper contains an assortment of treats including Tomatin Single Malt Whisky Fruit Cake, Sticky Toffee Pudding Shortbread Rounds, and melt-in-the-mouth All Butter Shorties.

Contents:

Ascent of the Stag shortbread tin

Sticky Toffee Pudding Shortbread Rounds

Spiced Gingerbread Shortbread Squares

All Butter Shorties

Chocolate Shortbread Stars

Strawberry and Cream Biscuits (Wallace & Gromit)

Choc Chip Mini Bites

Single Malt Whisky Fruit Cake

4. Maclean’s Festive Dram Hamper

Family-run Macleans have assembled a beautiful festive hamper to enjoy this Christmas.

Containing all of the essentials, you’ll enjoy Maclean’s award-winning shortbread, biscuits and oatcakes alongside some locally-produced artisan products.

Contents:

All Butter Choc Chip Fingers Shortbread

All Butter Chocolate and Ginger Biscuits

Traditional Oatcakes

Strawberry Jam (Sarah Gray’s)

Chutney (Sarah Gray’s)

Red Tartan Shortbread Tin

Whisky Fruit Cake

All Butter Deep Filled Mince Pies

Gin Stollen Slices

Highland Park Whisky

5. Dean’s Couthie Christmas Hamper

A hamper finished with a hint of heat thanks to moreish cheddar and chilli bites, Dean’s Couthie Christmas hamper captures the warm and comforting flavours of the festive season.

A lovely gift idea, notable flavours include Spiced Gingerbread, classic All Butter and Milk Chocolate & Honeycomb.

Contents:

Sticky Toffee Pudding Shortbread Rounds

All Butter Shortbread Rounds

All Butter Shorties

Extra Mature Cheddar & Chilli Bites

Milk Chocolate & Honeycomb All Butter Shortbread

Spiced Gingerbread Shortbread Squares

6. Macleans Festive Hamper

A rather festive hamper choice from Macleans (based in Forres), gift someone a fine selection of Scottish produce.

This Christmas, tuck into featured fancies such as Chocolate & Ginger Biscuits and Gin Stollen slices!

Contents:

All Butter Chocolate and Ginger Biscuits

All Butter Shortbread Rounds

Traditional Oatcakes

Strawberry Jam (Sarah Gray’s)

Traditional Mini Oatcakes

6 Gin Stollen Slices

7. Taste of Scotland Hamper

Presented in a lovely seagrass tray, send someone special a memorable taste of Scotland this Christmas.

Highlights include traditional Dundee cake, Duncan’s of Deeside shortbread and a bottle of red wine.

Contents:

Bottle of Finca Nova Tempranillo

Brodies Earl Grey Tea

Nevis Luxury Dundee Cake

Mrs Bridges Raspberry Preserve

Mrs Bridges Celebration Marmalade

Duncan’s of Deeside Family Recipe Scottish Shortbread

The Cocoa Bean Company Luxury Handmade Chocolate Bar topped with cubes of fudge with Purple Ribbon

8. Wee Scottish Hamper

A wee treat for someone deserving, foodie gifts nestled away in an eco-friendly Jute bag range from a Luxury Shortbread & Biscuit Assortment from Patersons to Nevis Bakery Cherry Cake and delicious-sounding Milk Chocolate covered Caramels.

Contents:

Brodies Scottish Breakfast Tea

Edinburgh Tea & Coffee Company Ground After Dinner Coffee

Mackays Scottish Three Berry Preserve

Paterson’s Luxury Shortbread & Biscuit Assortment

Nevis Bakery Cherry Cake

The Cocoa Bean Company Milk Chocolate covered Caramels with Red Ribbon

9. Scottish Artisan Fayre

Filled to the brim with affie fine Scottish treats, our next hamper is sure to be a hit with your chosen recipient.

Handpicked choices, presented a bonnie willow basket, include Fabulous Fudge from Highland Croft, luxury Dundee cake and Cracked Black Pepper oatcakes!

Contents:

Perthshire Cracked Black Pepper Oatcakes

Mrs Bridges Pear, Apple & Ginger Chutney

Nevis Luxury Dundee Cake

Duncan’s of Deeside Family Recipe Scottish Shortbread

Highland Croft Fabulous Fudge presented in a Box

The Cocoa Bean Company Luxury Handmade Chocolate Bar topped with cubes of fudge with Purple Ribbon

10. Maclean’s Festive Treats Hamper

One to consider as a treat to yourself or a loved one, this next hamper showcases a selection of fine artisan produce.

Catering to readers with a sweet tooth, shortbread flavours to look out for include Chocolate Chip, classic All Butter and Chocolate and Ginger.

Savoury treats involve traditional oatcakes and a lovely chutney from Angus-based, Sarah Gray’s.

Christmas not the same without them, the hamper is finished off with half a dozen deep-filled Mince Pies!

Contents:

All Butter Choc Chip Fingers Shortbread

All Butter Chocolate and Ginger Biscuits

All Butter Shortbread Rounds

Traditional Oatcakes

Strawberry Jam (Sarah Gray’s)

Traditional Mini Oatcakes

Chutney (Sarah Gray’s)

6 All Butter Deep Filled Mince Pies

11. Scottish Gift Basket

A tasty selection, Nevis Butterscotch cake, preserves, biscuits and fudge all come together to create a truly delicious Scottish hamper.

Contents:

The Handmade Perthshire Oatcake Company Thin & Crispy Oatcakes

Stag Bakers Original Water Biscuits

Mackays Red Pepper & Smoked Paprika Chutney

Nevis Butterscotch Cake

Mackays Scottish Three Berry Preserve

Border Biscuits Butterscotch Crunch

High Croft Salted Caramel Fudge presented in a box

The Cocoa Bean Company Luxury Handmade Chocolate Bar topped with cubes of fudge with Yellow Ribbon

Browse all hampers