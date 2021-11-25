16 of the best pictures from The Albyn in Aberdeen’s launch event More than 60 guests were treated to a preview of The Albyn in Aberdeen yesterday ahead of its opening this afternoon. By Julia Bryce November 25, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 25, 2021, 1:13 pm Guests enjoying the newly refurbished bar and restaurant. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags hospitality More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team Food and Drink 11 Scottish Hampers to savour this Christmas November 25, 2021 Food and Drink Titan Sky Bar: Is the north-east now home to the UK’s largest outdoor dining dome bar? November 25, 2021 Premium Content Local Business Whisky-makers share in £11m-plus pot of cash for green projects November 25, 2021 More from the Press and Journal When wind turbines meet a train: Opposing convoys bring traffic chaos to A96 in Elgin International human rights organisation loses bid to force Holyrood to probe Trump over golf courses Kinloss Barracks saved from the axe but Fort George could close early Young Don Evan Towler commits his future to Aberdeen Metal legends Machine Head to play the Lemon Tree and Ironworks Storm Arwen: Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ warning for high and strong winds