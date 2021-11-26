Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comfort Food Friday: Roast rump of Scotch Lamb, za’atar and crowdie pastillas for St Andrew’s Day

There are plenty of different Scottish dishes out there for foodies to enjoy on St Andrew’s Day.
By Rebecca Shearer
November 26, 2021, 11:45 am
Scotch lamb.

And if you usually have a lamb roast on November 30 then you’ve come to the right place.

Scots are being encouraged to have more Scotch Lamb on the menu this festive season, with the recipe below created specially for the day of our nation’s patron saint.

Last year there was an almost 10% increase in the number of Scots eating lamb on St Andrew’s Day.

Devised by Perth chef Graeme Pallister, this roast lamb za’atar and crowdie pastillas will serve two people and is relatively easy to make.

St Andrews Day roast rump of Scotch Lamb, Blackthorn salt za’atar and crowdie pastillas

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 2 x 6oz Scotch Lamb rump portions, trimmed of excess fat, removed from fridge
  • 30 mins before cooking.
  • 2 tbsp of crowdie in a bowl
  • 4 mint leaves shredded
  • 4 samosa wraps or filo pastry sheets
  • 2 tsp plain flour
  • 1 tbsp sesame seeds

For the za’atar:

  • 1 tbsp of cumin (toasted in a dry pan till fragrant)
  • 1 tbsp sumac
  • Half tsp of Blackthorn sea salt flakes
  • 1 tbsp oregano
  • Sprigs of rosemary, thyme and 2 garlic cloves
  • Selection of greens such as spinach and kale blanched in boiling salted water
  • 50g of butter
  • 2 tbsp of light olive oil or virgin pressed rapeseed oil
  • 1 tbsp of wine vinegar

Method

  1. Preheat oven 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4.
  2. Start by preheating a solid-based frying pan, season the lamb lightly with salt and pepper before adding a little cooking oil to the pan and brown the lamb on all sides.
  3. Place the lamb on an oven tray with the rosemary, thyme and garlic and place in the oven for 10 minutes until cooked to your liking.
  4. Tip some of the excess cooking oils into the crowdie and reserve the pan. Fold in the shredded mint. Combine the flour with 2 tsp of water to make a paste.
  5. Using the samosa wrappers, place
    a spoonful of crowdie on one corner
    of each of the wrappers and fold several times keeping a triangular shape, paint the final corner with the paste before sealing the pastilla.
  6. In a non-stick pan with a splash of oil, brown the samosas on each side, keep warm by placing a loose piece of tinfoil over them.

To make the za’atar:

  1. Combine the toasted cumin seeds, sumac, Blackthorn salt flakes and
    the oregano in a bowl and reserve for later.
    Remove the lamb from oven and allow it to rest for 5-10 minutes, collect the juices and combine them with rapeseed oil and vinegar, season to taste to complete the sauce.
    Warm the greens in the reserved pan you sealed the lamb in ready for serving.

To serve:

  1. Place the warm lamb on the greens, top with the pastillas, sprinkle over some za’atar and surround with the warm dressing sauce.

Recipe provided by Scotch Lamb

For more Comfort Food Friday recipes…

