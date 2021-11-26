An error occurred. Please try again.

‘Tis the season to raise a glass and celebrate – or to gift your loved ones with a bottle or two you know you’ll enjoy.

Whether you are heading out for a night on the town or staying cosy at home, there’s plenty of choices to put some fizz into your festivities. See below some of the timeless Irish and Scottish Christmas drinks ever.

But no matter what you choose for your festive tipple this year, please remember to always drink responsibly.

Some of the classiest Irish and Scottish Christmas drinks ever

Magners Spritz

Put a festive twist on cider this year with brand new seasonal serves from Magners Irish Cider.

Whether you’re looking for a mulled cider to enjoy on a cosy night with friends, or a new take on a glass of bubbles, Magners range of ciders are a versatile base for your new favourite drink.

Made from 17 varieties of Irish apples at their home in in Clonmel, County Tipperary, craft and care is poured into every step of the Magners journey, from blossom to bottle.

With so much to celebrate this festive season, the Magners Spritz is the perfect tipple for toasting, to friends, family and time well spent together.

For each person you’ll need:

100ml Magners Rosé

100ml soda water

100ml prosecco

Add ice cubes to a long stem wine glass until half full. Add your Magners Rosé then prosecco and top with soda water. Garnish with three slices of apple, or with whatever takes your fancy, then enjoy!

Follow @MagnersUK on Instagram for more seasonal inspiration.

Misty Isle Mulled Christmas Gin

Taste the Spirit of Christmas with Misty Isle Mulled Christmas Gin.

Awarded The Best Scottish Flavoured Gin Gold Award at The World Gin Awards 2021.

Handcrafted in small batches on the Isle of Skye, Misty Isle Mulled Christmas Gin brings together well-loved traditional festive flavours and truly embraces the spirit of Christmas.

Distilled in Portree by Isle of Skye Distillers, various botanicals including juniper, cassia bark, star anise and tonka beans are all soaked in a rich Italian Amarone red wine prior to distilling.

“Misty Isle Mulled Christmas Gin is what we like to refer to as ‘Christmas in a bottle’ and is the perfect gin to enjoy during the festive season,” explained Isle of Skye Distillers founders Thomas and Alistair Wilson.

For a classic Christmas G&T, pair with a premium tonic and garnish with a slice of orange and a cinnamon stick. For something a bit different, pair with ginger ale for the ultimate festive tipple.

In addition to the Gold Award achieved at The World Gin Awards, Misty Isle Mulled Christmas Gin was also awarded a Silver at both The London Spirits Competition 2021 and the 2021 Scottish Gin Awards. Misty Isle Mulled Christmas Gin is the perfect gift for gin lovers.

Visit the Isle of Skye Distillers website to find out more.

Black Bull 12-year-old whisky

Ian Logan, Senior Manager of Whisky & Hospitality at Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky Ltd, explains why Black Bull will be his festive drink of choice:

“So much has changed for all us over the past 18 months as we have adapt to this new world, it is good to have some things that don’t change, such as a great dram.

“With the award-winning Black Bull 12-year-old I think I have found it. Bottled at 50% it carries bags of flavour and is blended using the world famous single malts of Speyside and the Highlands. That rich intensity that can only be found by careful ageing in great ex-sherry casks.

“Created back in 1864 by George Willsher in his shop in Dundee, he wanted to create a blended whisky that would stand out from the crowd. It’s an ethos still maintained today by the team at Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky Ltd in Huntly.

“Sip this whisky however you like your drams, knowing that this is a cracking Black Bull 12-year-old that suits any occasion.

“I could wax lyrical all day long about this dram but there is a glint of the amber liquid out of the corner of my eye, time to reach for my glass…”

Find out more at the Spirits Embassy website.

Redcastle Cold Brew Coffee Rum Liqueur

Arbroath based Toll House Spirits Ltd, brand owners of the Redcastle range of spirits and liqueurs, are launching their latest line, having worked in collaboration with another local business.

Sacred Grounds Coffee Company, Angus’ first coffee roastery, have long been on Toll House Spirits’ wish list for collaborating. To help get this ambitious project off the ground, they enlisted the help of local distiller, Lewis Scothern of Distillutions Ltd, who perfected the art of making cold brew coffee, which could then be blended with Redcastle Spiced Rum.

Following months of trials, the finished product is now ready to launch.

The range will be available in 5cl, 20cl and 50cl bottles at 20% abv, which appeals to the growing trend in lower alcohol products. Each 25ml serve has just 0.5 units, which is significantly less than a full-strength spirit which can be enjoyed neat over ice, in long drinks and cocktails or makes an exceptional hot chocolate or mocha.

For a limited time, it will also be available in their ever-popular festive star-shaped bottles.

Visit the Redcastle shop website to get yours now.

Whitetail Gin

This award-winning gin from the Isle of Mull is named after the majestic White-tailed Eagle, which is Europe’s largest bird of prey and synonymous with the island.

Created in Mull’s first new distillery in over 220 years, this family-owned micro-distillery uses sustainable botanicals of juniper, coriander and lemon peel, as well as locally sourced heather, winter savoury, pine needles and sea kelp.

The result is an unbelievably subtle and smooth juniper-forward gin.

With hints of the sea on the nose and subtle aromas of heather, this juniper-led dry gin is best served over plenty of ice with a classic tonic water, a generous wedge of grapefruit and a sprig of rosemary.

Bottled at 47% abv our juniper-led dry gin is also the perfect canvas for any cocktail due to its robustness and smooth finish.

Find out more at the Whitetail website.