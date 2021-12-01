Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Midweek meal: James Martin’s roast crab with lime and chilli butter is finger licking good

By Julia Bryce
December 1, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 1, 2021, 12:25 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
James Martin's roast crab with lime and chilli butter.

Whether you decide to dunk a massive chunk of bread in, or cut your toasted sourdough into thin fingers, this crab and lime chilli butter is guaranteed to hit the spot.

The perfect finger food, the recipe is quick and easy to make and is packed full of flavour with the addition of the lime, lemongrass, spring onions and fresh chilli.

“This can be served as either potted crab spread on warm toast or, as I like to serve it, just melted in a dish so it warms the crab and fully melts the butter,” says TV chef James Martin.

“That way all the flavours of the kaffir lime leaves come out.”

James Martin’s roast crab with lime and chilli butter

Serves 2

Pic credit: John Carey/PA.

Ingredients

  • 100g butter, softened
  • Zest and juice of 2 limes
  • 2 kaffir lime leaves, finely sliced
  • 1 lemongrass stick, finely chopped
  • 4 spring onions, sliced
  • 2 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped, plus extra leaves to serve
  • 1 red chilli, finely diced
  • 300g white crab meat
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve:

  • Toasted sourdough

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6.
  2. Beat together the butter, lime zest and juice, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass, spring onions, coriander and chilli. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. Spoon the crab into two ovenproof dishes and top with the butter. Place them on a baking tray and roast for 10 minutes until hot and bubbling.
  4. Sprinkle with coriander leaves and serve straight away, with toasted sourdough on the side.

Recipe from BUTTER: Comforting, Delicious, Versatile, Over 130 Recipes Celebrating Butter by James Martin, published by Quadrille, priced £22. Photography John Carey.

