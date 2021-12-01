Midweek meal: James Martin’s roast crab with lime and chilli butter is finger licking good

Whether you decide to dunk a massive chunk of bread in, or cut your toasted sourdough into thin fingers, this crab and lime chilli butter is guaranteed to hit the spot.

The perfect finger food, the recipe is quick and easy to make and is packed full of flavour with the addition of the lime, lemongrass, spring onions and fresh chilli.

“This can be served as either potted crab spread on warm toast or, as I like to serve it, just melted in a dish so it warms the crab and fully melts the butter,” says TV chef James Martin.

“That way all the flavours of the kaffir lime leaves come out.”

For more Midweek Meal recipe inspiration be sure to check out our other recipes.

James Martin’s roast crab with lime and chilli butter

Serves 2

Ingredients

100g butter, softened

Zest and juice of 2 limes

2 kaffir lime leaves, finely sliced

1 lemongrass stick, finely chopped

4 spring onions, sliced

2 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped, plus extra leaves to serve

1 red chilli, finely diced

300g white crab meat

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve:

Toasted sourdough

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6. Beat together the butter, lime zest and juice, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass, spring onions, coriander and chilli. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the crab into two ovenproof dishes and top with the butter. Place them on a baking tray and roast for 10 minutes until hot and bubbling. Sprinkle with coriander leaves and serve straight away, with toasted sourdough on the side.

Recipe from BUTTER: Comforting, Delicious, Versatile, Over 130 Recipes Celebrating Butter by James Martin, published by Quadrille, priced £22. Photography John Carey.

For more recipes…