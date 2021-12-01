12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win an overnight stay and dinner at fine dining restaurant Mara at Links of Dornoch Hotel

You can indulge in complete luxury at The Links of Dornoch Hotel in the Highlands if you win this fabulous prize of an overnight stay with dinner at the venue’s fine dining restaurant, Mara.

Sample memorable Highland hospitality in the latest addition to the hotel where delicious dishes and creative cocktails are served up.

During your stay you can either put your feet up, relax and unwind, or get out and about and investigate the charming town of Dornoch.

The Make a Night of it at Mara package includes an overnight stay at the hotel with a three-course meal in Mara and breakfast the next morning.

In Mara, expect to find dishes including sea bass, hand dived Orkney scallops, venison carpaccio, beef cheek, mushroom gnocchi and North Sea cod.

For those with a sweet tooth there is cranachan mille-feuille, rowie and butter pudding, pumpkin spiced soufflé and a selection of Scottish cheeses.

The value of this prize starts from £395 and it would not only make a wonderful Christmas present, but would also make a fabulous break for you and a loved one or friend to enjoy.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the Links of Dornoch Hotel giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

This prize must be used in the month of December, 2021 (excluding the festive period) or during March, 2022. It can be used Wednesday to Saturday.

The hotel is closed in January and February.

You must live within the Press and Journal’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

For more from the food and drink team…