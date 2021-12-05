Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Amber Lights: Rickhouse collapse was costly lesson for distillers

By Brian Townsend
December 5, 2021, 5:00 pm
Barton 1792 Distillery, Kentucky.

For generations, Scotch whisky casks were stored and stacked “dunnage” style, that is sideways three rows high, with two stout timber beams between the rows.

The system suited the low, often single-storey, warehouses of the time.

However, over the decades warehouses got higher and storage systems evolved too.

Multi-deck racks, of either steel or timber, stretched ever upwards, with casks rolled from the central gangway forklift to fill each deck.

Glenturret Distillery is the oldest distillery in Scotland.

Later still came the pallet system, where four upright, bung-in-lid casks were sat on a pallet, with pallet after pallet of casks placed on top, the only limit being the scope of the telescopic forklift.

However, many whisky men swear by the dunnage system, especially in Scotland’s older distilleries where low-rise warehouses with thick stone walls and earthen floors keep the casks in a cool, damp atmosphere all year round.

Rick system

In America, bourbon and other distillers largely used the timber rack or rick system, often erected to great heights and packed into large, thin-walled warehouses called rickhouses.

That system took a severe tumble, in every sense, on June 19, 2018, when a rickhouse partially collapsed at the Barton 1792 Distillery, part of the Sazerac portfolio, at Bardstown, Kentucky.

Countless barrels crashed to the ground and split, spilling thousands of litres of bourbon that seeped into the nearby creek.

Worse, the remaining section of the warehouse collapsed two weeks later, ignominiously on July 4, America’s National Day. In total, an estimated 9,000 barrels were damaged and approaching half a million US gallons (or nearly two million litres) of good whisky were lost.

Brian Townsend.

Then a year later, another rickhouse, this time at the O.Z. Tyler (formerly Charles Medley) distillery at Owensboro, Kentucky, partially collapsed, although only 4,500 casks were involved and apparently not all of them split.

Blaming the collapses solely on the timber rack system is possibly unfair.

The rickhouses, many built in the 1940s, are flimsy compared to the stone, or steel-frame-and-concrete, warehouses used in Scotland.

Their time is probably up and, generally, later US warehouses appear much more robust.

One can safely assume that the loss of two million litres of whisky is a costly but useful lesson.

A rickhouse partially collapsed at the Barton 1792 Distillery at Bardstown, Kentucky.

