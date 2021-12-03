Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
12 Days of Christmas: Win a pizza a month for a year at Big Mannys’ Pizza in Aberdeen

Pizza fans are in for a treat as we have teamed up with Aberdeen's Big Mannys' Pizza for a cracker of a prize.
By Julia Bryce
December 3, 2021, 11:45 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
One of Big Mannys' 18-inch pizzas.

Not only are you getting the chance to win one of their monstrous 18-inch pizzas, you can have one every month of the year for the whole of 2022, meaning 12 of these huge beasts are yours to devour.

With a whole range of flavours to try from such as the spicy n’duja sausage pizza, Hot Ting, to the Cheesy Cheetos Flamin’ Hot which uses the popular crisp brand as a topping, as well as The BBQ Big Manny, El Jefe, Uncle Franks and The Tilly Cheesesteak to name a few, there’s plenty to pick from.

A cheesy pizza.

Plus, there’s also three vegan pizzas to chose from including the Cheeseless Chrust, The Vegan Grazing Squad and Above and Beyond.

In total there are 19 18-inch pizzas to choose from on the menu currently.

The business is currently based at The Adams on Holburn Street and is soon opening a new takeaway site near Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen.

From left: Phillip Adams, Calum Wright and Ashley Adams outside the new takeaway premises near Pittodrie Stadium.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the Big Mannys’ Pizza giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

The prize is redeemable from January 2022.

The pizza per month must be collected from The Adams on Holburn Street, it cannot be delivered.

The prize is one 18-inch pizza per month for 2022.

You must live within the Press and Journal’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

