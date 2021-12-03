12 Days of Christmas: Win a pizza a month for a year at Big Mannys’ Pizza in Aberdeen

Pizza fans are in for a treat as we have teamed up with Aberdeen’s Big Mannys’ Pizza for a cracker of a prize.

Not only are you getting the chance to win one of their monstrous 18-inch pizzas, you can have one every month of the year for the whole of 2022, meaning 12 of these huge beasts are yours to devour.

With a whole range of flavours to try from such as the spicy n’duja sausage pizza, Hot Ting, to the Cheesy Cheetos Flamin’ Hot which uses the popular crisp brand as a topping, as well as The BBQ Big Manny, El Jefe, Uncle Franks and The Tilly Cheesesteak to name a few, there’s plenty to pick from.

Plus, there’s also three vegan pizzas to chose from including the Cheeseless Chrust, The Vegan Grazing Squad and Above and Beyond.

In total there are 19 18-inch pizzas to choose from on the menu currently.

The business is currently based at The Adams on Holburn Street and is soon opening a new takeaway site near Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the Big Mannys’ Pizza giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

The prize is redeemable from January 2022.

The pizza per month must be collected from The Adams on Holburn Street, it cannot be delivered.

The prize is one 18-inch pizza per month for 2022.

You must live within the Press and Journal’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

For more giveaways…