12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Overnight stay and dinner for two at The Witchery in Edinburgh

Day four of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway sees us offer up an overnight stay at The Witchery in Edinburgh with dinner.

Housed in a collection of 16th Century buildings, Witchery by the Castle has become a much-loved institution in Scotland’s capital since it was established by James Thomson in 1979.

Guests are drawn to the rich baroque surroundings of the original oak-panelled Witchery, as well as the elegant candle-lit elegant charm of the Secret Garden restaurant.

Nine theatrical suites are each lavishly decorated and offer a mix of romance, opulence and magic.

Right on the doorstep of The Witchery, you’re spoilt for choice in terms of history and heritage in the heart of Edinburgh’s medieval Old Town, including Edinburgh Castle, Mary King’s Close, St Giles Cathedral and Gladstone’s Land on the Royal Mile.

All of which have inspired what you see at The Witchery at the Castle today.

This prize is only redeemable in January and February, 2022, however it cannot be used on Valentine’s Day.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter The Witchery at the Castle giveaway:

Terms and conditions:

The prize is redeemable from January 2022.

It must be used Sunday to Thursday during January and February 2022 (excluding Valentine’s Day). Bookings are subject to availability.

You must live within the Press and Journal’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

