12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win a £80 voucher to spend at The Knowes Hotel in Aberdeenshire

Day five of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway sees us partner with The Knowes Hotel in Macduff, Aberdeenshire to offer up a voucher to use in the venue.

One lucky winner will receive a voucher for £80 to spend at the hotel – be that on an overnight stay, dinner in the restaurant, afternoon tea or drinks with friends.

If you were to spend it on food, you can enjoy both lunch and dinner at the venue, which is open seven days a week, with both menus featuring an array of local cuisine.

From creamy Cullen Skink with crusty fresh bread to baked crispy langoustines, not forgetting crab three ways, beef steak and haggis pie, monkfish scampi and roast silverside of beef, plus a range of veggie and vegan dishes, there’s plenty to tuck into.

For those considering spending the voucher on afternoon tea, you can indulge in the normal offering, the sparking version with prosecco and even the luxury choice which features two cocktails as well.

If you are someone who prefers savoury over sweet, there’s the option to opt for a savoury version, too.

The Knowes Hotel is a family-run hotel situated on the Moray Firth Coast. With an idyllic view over the Banff and Macduff bays, diners and guests can enjoy the captivating coastal views, stunning sunsets and frequent visits by dolphins in the bay below.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter The Knowes Hotel giveaway:

Terms and conditions:

The prize is redeemable from January 2022 for 12 months.

You must live within the Press and Journal’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

