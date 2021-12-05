Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win a £80 voucher to spend at The Knowes Hotel in Aberdeenshire

Day five of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway sees us partner with The Knowes Hotel in Macduff, Aberdeenshire to offer up a voucher to use in the venue.
By Julia Bryce
December 5, 2021, 6:00 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Afternoon tea at The Knowes Hotel.

One lucky winner will receive a voucher for £80 to spend at the hotel – be that on an overnight stay, dinner in the restaurant, afternoon tea or drinks with friends.

If you were to spend it on food, you can enjoy both lunch and dinner at the venue, which is open seven days a week, with both menus featuring an array of local cuisine.

The Knowes Hotel, Macduff.

From creamy Cullen Skink with crusty fresh bread to baked crispy langoustines, not forgetting crab three ways, beef steak and haggis pie, monkfish scampi and roast silverside of beef,  plus a range of veggie and vegan dishes, there’s plenty to tuck into.

For those considering spending the voucher on afternoon tea, you can indulge in the normal offering, the sparking version with prosecco and even the luxury choice which features two cocktails as well.

If you are someone who prefers savoury over sweet, there’s the option to opt for a savoury version, too.

Steaks at the hotel.

The Knowes Hotel is a family-run hotel situated on the Moray Firth Coast. With an idyllic view over the Banff and Macduff bays, diners and guests can enjoy the captivating coastal views, stunning sunsets and frequent visits by dolphins in the bay below.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter The Knowes Hotel giveaway:

Terms and conditions:

The prize is redeemable from January 2022 for 12 months.

You must live within the Press and Journal’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

