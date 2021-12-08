12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Brewery tour of Brew Toon in Aberdeenshire for up to 4 people and a case of beer to share

An error occurred. Please try again.

If you’re a craft beer fan or live with someone who can’t get enough of the stuff, today’s giveaway is just for you.

Working with the team at Brew Toon in Peterhead, we’ve got a fantastic prize up for grabs which includes a brewery tour for up to four people, and, just because it’s the season for giving, we’ve thrown in a case of beer for you to share with your friends.

Brew Toon recently opened a new bottle shop and tasting room in the fishing town on Queen Street to provide a unique experience and space where customers can learn all about the craft beer brand.

The microbrewery on St Peter Street is where the magic happens and where the team packages their brews into 330ml bottles and kegs which are sold in shops and bars across the UK.

They also sell a huge amount of stock online.

The lucky winner will get the chance to see the team in action and will learn all about the brewing process and what makes BrewToon’s brews stand out in the crowd.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the BrewToon giveaway:

Terms and conditions:

The prize is redeemable from January 2022.

You must live within the Press and Journal’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

