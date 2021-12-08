12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Brewery tour of Brew Toon in Aberdeenshire for up to 4 people and a case of beer to share

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Brewery tour of Brew Toon in Aberdeenshire for up to 4 people and a case of beer to share

If you're a craft beer fan or live with someone who can't get enough of the stuff, today's giveaway is just for you.
By Julia Bryce
December 8, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 8, 2021, 12:00 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Some of BrewToon's beers.

Working with the team at Brew Toon in Peterhead, we’ve got a fantastic prize up for grabs which includes a brewery tour for up to four people, and, just because it’s the season for giving, we’ve thrown in a case of beer for you to share with your friends.

Brew Toon recently opened a new bottle shop and tasting room in the fishing town on Queen Street to provide  a unique experience and space where customers can learn all about the craft beer brand.

One of the beers.

The microbrewery on St Peter Street is where the magic happens and where the team packages their brews into  330ml bottles and kegs which are sold in shops and bars across the UK.

They also sell a huge amount of stock online.

BrewToon co-owner Cammy Bowden.

The lucky winner will get the chance to see the team in action and will learn all about the brewing process and what makes BrewToon’s brews stand out in the crowd.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the BrewToon giveaway:

Terms and conditions:

The prize is redeemable from January 2022.

You must live within the Press and Journal’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

