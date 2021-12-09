Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win a three-course dinner in a private dome at Meldrum House in Aberdeenshire

See the sky in a whole new way with this glittering giveaway prize which will allow you to dine under the stars and watch the sunset all while enjoying top hospitality.
By Julia Bryce
December 9, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 9, 2021, 12:03 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Meldrum House Country Hotel, Oldmeldrum has launched Titan Sky Bar Picture shows; Meldrum House Country Hotel. Meldrum House Country Hotel, Oldmeldrum. Supplied by Meldrum House Country Hotel Date; Unknown

Teaming up with Meldrum House Country Hotel in Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire, we are giving one lucky reader the opportunity to win the prize of a three-course dinner in a luxury private dome for two, with a pre-dinner cocktail in the new Titan Sky Bar.

The latest addition to the hotel’s grounds, the Titan Sky Bar is said to be the largest drinks dome in the UK where guests can spend up to an hour discovering the drinks menu and enjoying exclusive cocktails.

Titan Sky Bar at the rear and the other private dining domes.

The domes offer a unique experience for guests and are all heated and have their own sound system that you can plug your phone into and play your own music.

To date, more 14,000 people have dined in the private domes over the past year they have been operating at Meldrum House.

So for your chance to be one of them, be sure to enter into the giveaway.

Inside Titan Sky Bar at night.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter Meldrum House’s giveaway:

Terms and conditions:

The prize is redeemable from January 2022.

It is only valid until the end of March 2022.

You must live within the Press and Journal’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

