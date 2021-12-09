12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win a three-course dinner in a private dome at Meldrum House in Aberdeenshire

An error occurred. Please try again.

See the sky in a whole new way with this glittering giveaway prize which will allow you to dine under the stars and watch the sunset all while enjoying top hospitality.

Teaming up with Meldrum House Country Hotel in Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire, we are giving one lucky reader the opportunity to win the prize of a three-course dinner in a luxury private dome for two, with a pre-dinner cocktail in the new Titan Sky Bar.

The latest addition to the hotel’s grounds, the Titan Sky Bar is said to be the largest drinks dome in the UK where guests can spend up to an hour discovering the drinks menu and enjoying exclusive cocktails.

The domes offer a unique experience for guests and are all heated and have their own sound system that you can plug your phone into and play your own music.

To date, more 14,000 people have dined in the private domes over the past year they have been operating at Meldrum House.

So for your chance to be one of them, be sure to enter into the giveaway.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter Meldrum House’s giveaway:

Terms and conditions:

The prize is redeemable from January 2022.

It is only valid until the end of March 2022.

You must live within the Press and Journal’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

