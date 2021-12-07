Recipe: How to make the ultimate mince pies to serve this Christmas

An error occurred. Please try again.

With the festive season in full swing, here is the ultimate mince pies recipe to enjoy with friends and family this Christmas.

It is a traditional favourite for many families and mince pies make for the perfect appetiser on Christmas day.

These tasty treats are festive, delicious and very simple to make at home.

Instead of buying them, why not give homemade mince pies a go with a step-by-step recipe that is sure to wow your guests.

The ultimate mince pies

Makes 18

Ingredients

For the mince meat:

150g currants

150g sultanas

100g raisin

75g mixed peel

1 lemon, zested and juiced

90g butter, cut into cubes

1 small cooking apple, peeled, cored and finely chopped

1 ½ tsp mixed spice

1 tsp ground cinnamon

200g dark muscovado sugar

100ml brandy or 100ml apple cider vinegar

Optional: 40g whole blanched almonds, roughly chopped

For the pastry:

225g cold butter diced

350g plain flour

100g golden caster sugar

1 small egg, beaten

Icing sugar for dusting

1 small orange, grated zest only

Method

For the mince meat:

Measure all the ingredients except the brandy (or apple cider vinegar) into a large saucepan. Allow the butter to melt and the mixture to simmer for around 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat and allow the mixture to cool completely. Then add in the brandy (or apple cider vinegar) and mix. Spoon the mixture into sealed jars and store in a cool place.

For the pastry and filling:

Rub the butter and flour together until it resembles crumbs. Add in the golden caster sugar and orange zest, then mix in a bowl until it becomes a dough. This can be used immediately or left until required in a cool place. Heat the oven to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6. Roll out 18 walnut sized balls and use them as lining by pressing them into the bottoms of each section of a patty baking tin. Spoon in the mincemeat mixture. Then using 18 slightly smaller dough balls, press them in your hand to create round discs for the lid of the mince pie. Place the lids on top of the pies and press the edges together. Use a brush to brush the beaten egg on the top of the pies. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes or until golden. Leave to cool in the tin for 5 minutes and then move to a wire rack. Lightly dust with icing sugar and serve cold or warm.

