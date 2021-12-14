Fierce Beer smashes £100k crowdfunder in under 24 hours and introduces £150k target for new brewery

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen brewer Fierce Beer has smashed its latest crowdfunding campaign less than 24 hours since its launch and has now introduced a new target of £150K.

Named Scottish Brewery of the Year in the Scottish Beer Awards 2021, the craft beer brand set up the drive in order to generate funds which will support the firm in relocating to new premises that is three times the size of its current brewery in Dyce.

Scaling 23,000 square feet, 15,000 more than the existing brewery which is located less than half a mile away, the new site will allow an increase in production and the team to open an on-site shop and Fierce Taproom.

There is also an outdoor area which can be used for events and mini festivals.

Loyal following

The crowdfunding target was initially set at £100K and opened yesterday morning to those who previously invested in either of Fierce’s last two fundraising campaigns.

This was reached in less than 24 hours resulting in the team introducing a stretch target of £150K, all before the crowdfunder was open to the general public from 10am today.

It will run until Monday December 27.

Craig Cargill, digital sales manager at Fierce Beer, said: “We are truly overwhelmed and humbled by the continual support we’ve received from our Fierce family of supporters on this whole journey, we really wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for them.”

The funds will be put towards a new sloped floor and drainage system, grain silos and a grain mill, a new lab and state-of-the-art equipment.

The team has already made several investments in the move over the past six months, including a 4,000-litre capacity brewhouse with a steam generator, a number of fermentation vessels and a faster, counterpressure canning line.

Dave Grant, managing director of the firm, added: “After we spent money bringing in new equipment to expand our brewing capacity this year we thought we had the space to remain in the current site for the foreseeable.

“However after the success of winning Brewery of the Year in October, we quickly realised we were on the verge of outgrowing the space and urgently needed to look for somewhere new.”

Next steps

Fierce has four units split across the current industrial estate they are based, however the relocation will allow the firm to bring everything under one roof.

The team will begin construction on the premises in early February 2022 when they are handed the keys.

If all goes to plan, the brewery and production side will be commissioned and ready to go from late March/early April.

“The new site also has enough space to look at putting in a taproom and shop,” Craig added.

“This is something our supporters have always asked for, as well as a large outdoor space which will allow us to put on events and make it a real destination venue.

“Once we complete the move we’ll be vacating the units fully and they’ll be handed back to the council.”

How does the crowdfunder work?

For each £1 pledged, Fierce will put £1.50 into your own unique Fierce card.

This can be used on their website or at their bars in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Manchester, as well as the brand’s Dyce Taproom after its opening.

Those who donate have 18 months to use this balance.

Craig said: “We will also offer special open days for our pledge family, as well as group brew events and of course, brewery tours.”

For more information or to donate, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/fierce-beer-new-brewery

