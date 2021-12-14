Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fierce Beer smashes £100k crowdfunder in under 24 hours and introduces £150k target for new brewery

By Karla Sinclair
December 14, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 14, 2021, 5:34 pm
From left: Owners of Fierce Beer Dave McHardy and Dave Grant.

Aberdeen brewer Fierce Beer has smashed its latest crowdfunding campaign less than 24 hours since its launch and has now introduced a new target of £150K.

Named Scottish Brewery of the Year in the Scottish Beer Awards 2021, the craft beer brand set up the drive in order to generate funds which will support the firm in relocating to new premises that is three times the size of its current brewery in Dyce.

Scaling 23,000 square feet, 15,000 more than the existing brewery which is located less than half a mile away, the new site will allow an increase in production and the team to open an on-site shop and Fierce Taproom.

There is also an outdoor area which can be used for events and mini festivals.

Inside the new premises.

Loyal following

The crowdfunding target was initially set at £100K and opened yesterday morning to those who previously invested in either of Fierce’s last two fundraising campaigns.

This was reached in less than 24 hours resulting in the team introducing a stretch target of £150K, all before the crowdfunder was open to the general public from 10am today.

It will run until Monday December 27.

From left: Dave Grant and Dave McHardy, owners of Fierce Beer.

Craig Cargill, digital sales manager at Fierce Beer, said: “We are truly overwhelmed and humbled by the continual support we’ve received from our Fierce family of supporters on this whole journey, we really wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for them.”

The funds will be put towards a new sloped floor and drainage system, grain silos and a grain mill, a new lab and state-of-the-art equipment.

The team has already made several investments in the move over the past six months, including a 4,000-litre capacity brewhouse with a steam generator, a number of fermentation vessels and a faster, counterpressure canning line.

Various Fierce beers.

Dave Grant, managing director of the firm, added: “After we spent money bringing in new equipment to expand our brewing capacity this year we thought we had the space to remain in the current site for the foreseeable.

“However after the success of winning Brewery of the Year in October, we quickly realised we were on the verge of outgrowing the space and urgently needed to look for somewhere new.”

Next steps

Fierce has four units split across the current industrial estate they are based, however the relocation will allow the firm to bring everything under one roof.

The team will begin construction on the premises in early February 2022 when they are handed the keys.

If all goes to plan, the brewery and production side will be commissioned and ready to go from late March/early April.

Construction on the new site will begin next February.

“The new site also has enough space to look at putting in a taproom and shop,” Craig added.

“This is something our supporters have always asked for, as well as a large outdoor space which will allow us to put on events and make it a real destination venue.

“Once we complete the move we’ll be vacating the units fully and they’ll be handed back to the council.”

How does the crowdfunder work?

For each £1 pledged, Fierce will put £1.50 into your own unique Fierce card.

This can be used on their website or at their bars in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Manchester, as well as the brand’s Dyce Taproom after its opening.

Those who donate have 18 months to use this balance.

Craig said: “We will also offer special open days for our pledge family, as well as group brew events and of course, brewery tours.”

Inside Fierce Bar on Exchequer Row, Aberdeen.

For more information or to donate, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/fierce-beer-new-brewery

