Would you pay £15 for a Terry’s Chocolate Orange decked out for the festive season?

Terry’s Chocolate Oranges are synonymous with the festive season and are a likely stocking addition for many.

But did you know there’s an Aberdeen baker out there decking the popular Christmas treat with icing to create a unique Christmas gift?

Heather Flippence, 39, who runs Heather Bake My Day from her home in Bridge of Don, introduced the Terry’s Chocolate Orange Christmas characters last December to offer her customers something different.

Priced at £15 each these treats do not come cheap, however, Heather says each one can take around an hour to make from start to finish – and they can also be personalised with any name, too.

To make them, the chocolate orange is covered in fondant icing and Heather then uses a multitude of crafting tools to create the different shapes and textures for each one individually.

The cost also includes a gift box with a Christmas ribbon.

Launching her business in April 2019 while working part-time as a childminder, Heather began baking more and reduced her childminding hours when her youngest son started primary school.

However, during the height of the pandemic she stopped working to concentrate on home-schooling her two sons, Jack and Ben, and at the end of June 2021, stopped childminding to pursue her baking full-time due to demand.

Why Terry’s Chocolate Oranges?

She said: “The idea for decorating Terry’s Chocolate Oranges came from a Facebook group called Terry’s Chocolate Orange and Cake Decorating UK which is run by Chelle Holmes of Holmes Made Cakes in York.

“I joined this group last year and saw all the great designs everyone was coming up with to sell for Christmas.

“Last year I sold one design, a Gonk, which was really popular and I had to stop taking orders pretty quickly. I was in two minds about selling them again this year as they are quite time-consuming to make.

“I decided to go for it though and added it to my Christmas offerings for this year, along with personalised chocolate lollipops, colour-your-own biscuits, decorated biscuit selection boxes, Elf on the Shelf biscuits, and hot chocolate stirrers.

“TCO’s are always popular at Christmas and these personalised characters make a great gift. They come in a clear Perspex box with a Christmas ribbon and bow.”

Different characters available

Adding two more to her portfolio this year, customers can pick from three different characters – a Gonk, a snowman and a gingerbread man.

She added: “I wanted to make a Gonk again this year as they still seem really popular for Christmas decorations. I decided to make it a little bit different to the design from last year and added a Christmas tree hat.

“I’m also doing a snowman with Dairy Milk Mini Snowballs and a gingerbread man with Smarties buttons and his leg chomped off!

“It makes it more fun for me when I’m making them and it gives the customers some choice.

“If someone was looking for a particular design I would certainly consider it but it would depend on the intricacies of the design.

“I’ve always really enjoyed baking and often did it for fun. Now I have a job that I absolutely love!”

Available to purchase from her Instagram page, Heather also has a range of festive baked goods including colour-your-own biscuit sets, personalised milk chocolate lollipops and Elf “I’m Back” biscuits sets, too.

