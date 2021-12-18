Sweet treats: The ultimate gingerbread recipe to recreate this festive season

Looking for a fun and easy recipe that’s perfect for baking with the kids during the Christmas break? We’ve got you covered.

You’ll all love cutting out these adorable gingerbread people biscuits and adding faces, features and maybe some clothes or stylish accessories.

Soft and fluffy in the center and crisp on the edges, they’re sure to have the whole family feeling extra festive.

And to top it all off they can be stored for up to one week in an airtight container at room temperature, so there’s plenty of time to tuck into the tasty treats – although we certainly wouldn’t be able to keep them around for that long…

Christmas gingerbread biscuits

Makes 12

Ingredients

85g Flora 100% Natural

225g plain flour

85g soft brown sugar

85g golden syrup

1tsp baking powder

1tsp bicarbonate of soda

1tsp ground ginger

1tsp ground cinnamon

1tsp vanilla extract

For the decoration:

Currants

Glace cherries

Easy cookie icing (optional)

Method

Sieve the dry ingredients together well. Place all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix together to form a soft dough. Roll out the dough to a thickness of about 75mm (¼ inch). Using cutters, cut into gingerbread people. Lift carefully on to lightly greased baking trays and press currants into the dough for eyes and pieces of cherry for mouths. Bake in the centre of a preheated oven at 210C /190C Fan/450F/Gas Mark 7 for about 10 minutes. Check that the shapes are not scorching after about six minutes. Allow to cool on wire racks before serving.

