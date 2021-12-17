What does Christmas dinner gelato taste like (and should you try it)? We visit an Inverness outlet to find out

An error occurred. Please try again.

Miele’s Gelateria has taken all the essential elements of a Christmas dinner and combined them into one layered gelato.

It features turkey, pigs in blankets, honeyed parsnip, roast potato and brussels sprout gelatos.

To finish it off, the gelato is topped with sage stuffing and served with a side of gravy and cranberry sauce.

This festive masterpiece was conjured up by David and Michael Miele, brothers and co-owners of the gelateria.

To see if it was good enough to replace the real thing, we gave it a try.

The verdict

The Christmas dinner gelato was surprisingly pleasant to say the least.

I had prepared myself for it to be fully savoury, but instead, it had the perfect amount of sweetness to it.

The flavour of honey was lovely, just like it is in an actual Christmas dinner when used to glaze parsnips or other veg.

Though I am not actually a fan of cranberry sauce you really needed it here, it helped my rather confused taste buds to figure out what was going on.

I had tried to imagine what this would taste like, but you truly do have to taste it to find out. Each individual layer brings something completely unique to the flavour of the gelato as a whole.

If you’re going to give it a go, get the lot, gravy and all. It really is go big or go home, and most probably a once in a lifetime spoonful.

You can try the Christmas dinner gelato at Miele’s in Inverness or Aviemore.