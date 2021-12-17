Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What does Christmas dinner gelato taste like (and should you try it)? We visit an Inverness outlet to find out

By Lauren Robertson
December 17, 2021, 5:00 pm

Miele’s Gelateria has taken all the essential elements of a Christmas dinner and combined them into one layered gelato.

It features turkey, pigs in blankets, honeyed parsnip, roast potato and brussels sprout gelatos.

To finish it off, the gelato is topped with sage stuffing and served with a side of gravy and cranberry sauce.

This festive masterpiece was conjured up by David and Michael Miele, brothers and co-owners of the gelateria.

To see if it was good enough to replace the real thing, we gave it a try.

The verdict

The Christmas dinner gelato was surprisingly pleasant to say the least.

I had prepared myself for it to be fully savoury, but instead, it had the perfect amount of sweetness to it.

The flavour of honey was lovely, just like it is in an actual Christmas dinner when used to glaze parsnips or other veg.

Though I am not actually a fan of cranberry sauce you really needed it here, it helped my rather confused taste buds to figure out what was going on.

I had tried to imagine what this would taste like, but you truly do have to taste it to find out. Each individual layer brings something completely unique to the flavour of the gelato as a whole.

If you’re going to give it a go, get the lot, gravy and all. It really is go big or go home, and most probably a once in a lifetime spoonful.

You can try the Christmas dinner gelato at Miele’s in Inverness or Aviemore.

