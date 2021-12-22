Christmas food quiz: What do people around the world eat to celebrate the festive season?

Millions of people across the world celebrate Christmas, but do you know what food they toast the occasion with?

While they may not all get together on Christmas Day itself, the festive period isn’t really anything anyone can hide from.

And when it comes to food and drink, it is one many businesses take advantage of, showcasing a number of delicious new products and seasonal goodies.

But thinking of other countries across the world, how exactly do they celebrate the festive season? And what edible goodies do they tuck into?

In our festive Christmas food quiz we shine a light on some of the traditional and interesting dishes that are made and celebrated across the globe.

While a turkey Christmas dinner might be the go-to for most who reside in the UK, that doesn’t necessarily mean it is our neighbouring countries must-have on the big day.

The best thing about every culture and country serving up Christmas in their own unique ways is how diverse their offerings can truly be.

In this Christmas food quiz we travel to Greece, Australia, Russia and even the Far East to unveil a flavour of what’s on offer elsewhere in the world.

Christmas food quiz

You can now also brush up on your general knowledge on all of the answers with this in-depth look at the right answer to each question.

Try the quiz out with friends and family to see who is the champion of Christmas food and drink around the world.

