This is when north and north-east supermarkets will be open over Christmas and New Year

No matter how prepared you think you are there always seems to be something you need to pick-up last minute – here is a handy list of opening times for major supermarkets across the north and north-east during Christmas and New Year.

The major supermarkets have all updated their festive opening hours.

Some stores like Aldi, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s have even opted to remain closed on Boxing Day to give staff an extra day to celebrate with their loved ones.

Although some supermarkets opening times may vary, here are the main opening times for most supermarkets across the north and north-east.

Aldi Christmas and New Year opening times

Christmas Eve – 7am-6pm.

Christmas Day – Closed.

Boxing Day – Closed.

Monday December 27-30 – Open 8am-8pm.

Hogmanay – Open 8am-6pm.

New Year’s Day – Closed.

ASDA Christmas and New Year opening times

Christmas Eve – Open 6am-7pm.

Christmas Day – Closed.

Boxing Day – Open 9am-6pm.

Monday December 27-30 – Open 7am-10pm.

Hogmanay – Open 7am-7pm.

New Year’s Day – Open 12pm-6pm.

Lidl Christmas and New Year opening times

Christmas Eve – Open 7am-6pm.

Christmas Day – Closed.

Boxing Day – Open 11am-5pm

Monday December 27-30 – Open 8am-10pm.

Hogmanay – Open 8am-7pm.

New Year’s Day – Closed.

Morrisons Christmas and New Year opening times

Christmas Eve – Open 6am-6pm.

Christmas Day – Closed.

Boxing Day – Closed.

Monday December 27-30 – Open 6am-10pm.

Hogmanay – Open 7am-7pm.

New Year’s Day – Open 9am-6pm.

Sainsbury’s Christmas and New Year opening times

Christmas Eve – Supermarkets will be open 6am-7pm.

Christmas Day – Closed.

Boxing Day – Closed.

December 27-28 – Supermarkets open 8am-8pm.

December 29-30 – Supermarkets will trade normal hours.

Hogmanay – Open 7am-7pm, convenience stores will close at 9pm.

New Year’s Day – Open 8am-8pm.

Local stores may have different opening hours.

Tesco Christmas and New Year opening times

Christmas Eve – Extras, Superstores and Metro stores close at 7pm, Express stores close at 10pm and petrol stations close an hour after the main stores.

Christmas Day – All stores and petrol stations closed.

Boxing Day – Express stores open 8am-6pm, Extra and Superstores open 9am-6pm, petrol stations open 8am-7pm.

Monday December 27-30 – Express stores open 8am-6pm, Extra and Superstores open 8am-8pm.

Hogmanay – Extras, Superstores and Metro stores close at 7pm. Express stores close at 10pm

New Year’s Day – Extras and Superstores open 9am-6pm. Metro and Express stores open 10am-6pm

This information has been provided by each supermarket. Others were contacted but are yet to get back to us. This article will be updated as and when we receive more information.

It is always worth checking with your local store for any potential variances on the above schedules.

