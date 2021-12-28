The 9 independent venues at Aberdeen beach to grab a coffee

An error occurred. Please try again.

There’s nothing a walk along the beach can’t fix, especially with a warm drink in hand.

The independent cafes and venues which line the promenade are the heart of the beach community. They offer refuge when it is too cold or rainy to walk, serve up delicious food, and always do their best to accommodate all.

And with news of a Starbucks drive-thru planned at the Queens Links Leisure Park at the beach, the Food and Drink Team has taken it upon ourselves to showcase the very best of independent venues and what they have to offer.

From dog-friendly places to food and coffee trucks, not forgetting your traditional beach cafes, these are the must-visit local independents to visit for a coffee next time you’re down at Aberdeen beach.

The Pier

Located on the main stretch of the promenade The Pier is a popular pitstop, especially for breakfast and brunch.

Offering up a variety of hot and cold drinks, you can either sit in and enjoy the modern nautical interior or grab a coffee from their hatch at the front of the venue, meaning you don’t even have to step into the place to be served.

While the venue isn’t dog-friendly inside, your furry friends can also enjoy a cuppa at the outdoor seating area.

Very festive pooch came to see us this morning for her pre walk cuppa. Open from 8:30am every morning for all the hot beverages you could dream of! Grab one for your morning dog walk! 🐕 Posted by The Pier on Sunday, 19 December 2021

The Inversnecky Cafe

If you haven’t had the opportunity to laugh out loud at some of The Inversnecky Cafe’s clever and hilarious jokes on their blackboard out the front of the venue, then you need to pay a visit soon.

Also situated on the main stretch, this venue serves up a mean breakfast roll and is a great spot to indulge.

There’s also some outside seating where you can enjoy some of their drinks range.

This is how it reminds me. Posted by Inversnecky Cafe on Friday, 10 December 2021

Pavilion Cafe

If you are mad enough to be on the hunt for ice cream in winter, the Pavilion Cafe won’t let you down.

However, if you just fancy a hot drink, they can also help you with that – and they serve up a whole range of breakfast items too which are bound to set you up for the day.

The Sanddollar Cafe

The Sanddollar is a bistro cafe located right on the beachfront and is owned by Suzi Millard.

Suzi and her team have worked hard over the years to establish the venue as one of the best along the promenade.

Offering breakfast and lunch, there’s also the option to take away their delicious burgers and shakes, so if you don’t fancy sitting in you can grab and go.

They don’t take table bookings so be sure to head down early as it gets busy very quickly due to its popularity.

OPENING TIMES | WED-FRI (9am – 4pm)⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ SAT-SUN (8.30am – 4pm)First come basis only. Unfortunately we do not take reservations. ☕️ 🥞 🥓 📞 01224 572288 for preorder takeaways. Posted by Sanddollar Cafe Aberdeen on Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Cairn Coffee

If you’re blowing away the cobwebs with a brisk (or relaxing) walk down at Aberdeen beach be sure to pay the team at Cairn Coffee a visit.

This quirky coffee truck doesn’t only specialise in delicious coffee, but it also serves up a cracking hot chocolate, teas and more.

Located at the Footdee (also known as Fittie locally) side of the beach, you’ll catch these guys serving up brew after brew.

Please note Cairn Coffee is open Thursdays noon to 7pm and from 8am to 7pm Friday to Sunday.

The Highlander Bus Cafe

If you’ve never sat and gazed out at the stunning views Aberdeen beach offers from the top of a double-decker bus, then you can’t have experienced The Highlander Bus Cafe.

This renovated double-decker is now permanently located at the beachfront, also just along from the Fittie side.

Serving up a whole range of goodies from home bakes to French toast, not to mention burgers, full breakfasts, breakfast rolls and more, there is plenty to try out whether you are feeling peckish, or not.

There’s also plenty of hot drinks to try out, too.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas..🎄🎅🏼! Have you tried our festive menu on board?😃We are open 9-4 everyday! Looking forward to welcoming you on board! Posted by The Highlander Cafe Bus on Monday, 13 December 2021

Foodstory Beach Hut

If you’re on-the-go then Foodstory’s Beach Hut along the beachfront near the Fittie side of the beach is the perfect place to pop past.

Serving up a range of goodies, including their vegan cinnamon rolls that many rave about, there’s a range of hot drinks and bakes to pick up.

They also sell some of the best focaccia sandwiches in the city so if you do go, be sure to grab one of those.

Feel free to take a seat at one of the few tables on the walkway.

Barking Mad Coffee & Cakes

For those who are dog lovers or have a pooch themselves, Barking Mad Coffee & Cakes is a great place for your waggy-tailed buddies to make new friends.

Not only do they offer up a range of bakes and cakes for customers, but there are also some goodies for dogs to enjoy, too.

This venue is located on the promenade stretch towards the end where the Burger King drive-thru lies.

Cafe Ahoy

While this venue isn’t directly on the beachfront it is still located on the Beach Boulevard in the Inspire Building.

A sister venue of The Pier, this is a great place to visit after stretching your legs with friends and family.

Serving up brunch, lunch, smoothies and shakes, they also make warming hot drinks that will leave you wanting to nestle in the cafe all afternoon.

The venue is dog-friendly so those visiting can also bring their furry friends.

Sunday Club Assemble 🍳☕️ Dishing up allll the breakfasts, hair of the dogs 🍻 (including for the dogs Woof&Brew Ltd) & sweet treats til 3:30 Round up the gang – walk ins welcome 👋🏽 Posted by Cafe Ahoy on Sunday, 12 December 2021

