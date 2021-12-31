6 hospitality closures of 2021 in the north and north-east of Scotland

An error occurred. Please try again.

The past 12 months have tested the hospitality industry more than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This has resulted in a line-up of businesses and branches having no choice but to close their doors to the public permanently, causing huge blows to towns and communities.

While we have witnessed many new businesses sprout onto the scene across the north and north-east of Scotland, it’s important to remember the ones we have lost along the way, including many of the venues we’ve highlighted below.

The Ellon Kirk Centre Coffee Shop – Ellon, Aberdeenshire

The Ellon Kirk Centre Coffee Shop ceased trading in April after serving the community for more than 20 years due to financial pressures brought on by the lockdown.

Rev Alastair Bruce announced the closure in a video message to customers on their Facebook page.

In the video he states how hard the pandemic hit the coffee shop and that it was closing with immediate effect.

Rev Bruce also thanked staff, volunteers and customers for their support over the years to help create such a “wonderful community space.”

Formartine’s – Ellon, Aberdeenshire

Formartine’s, near Tarves, confirmed the news that it was closing permanently on social media back in April.

In a statement, bosses thanked customers for their support over the past nine years.

The closure was down to a combination of challenges including Covid, Brexit and the oil downturn, as well as flooding in late February that caused significant damage to the site.

The Grant Arms Hotel – Inverurie, Aberdeenshire

The former owners of The Grant Arms Hotel, at The Square, posted an online statement in April confirming that the premises will shut for good.

Initially planning to reopen on May 1, they were forced to close following problems with the landlord of their building.

However husband and wife Frederic and Fiona Vasquez, who are from Kemnay and operated from Castle Fraser Restaurant in Inverurie for more than a decade, took over the popular hotel in September.

The couple have since breathed a new lease of life into the premises, which has been in Monymusk for more than 100 years.

The food and drink facilities comprise a courtyard cafe and a fine dining restaurant and the venue is open from 7pm to 10.30pm on Fridays, 10am to 4pm and 7pm to 10.30pm on Saturdays, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Christos Greek Taverna – Aberdeen

Dubbed “Aberdeen’s little corner of Greece”, locals were left devastated by the closure of Christos Greek Taverna on John Street.

Shutting its doors in July, the family-run business was part of the city’s food and drink scene for three decades serving up delicious, traditional Greek dishes.

The restaurant was run by run by Christos Karageorgiades and his family, who informed customers about the closure on social media in June.

They wrote: “It is really heartbreaking to let you all know that after 30 years we have to close our Taverna for good.

“The continuation of the restrictions and the uncertainty hit our business very hard. I don’t want to go to more details at this moment but it is a difficult situation.

“This coming week is our last. Saturday July 3 is our last night.”

Westhill Chip Shop – Inverness

Formerly situated on Tower Road in Inverness, the owners of Westhill Chip Shop shared on social media that their last day of trading would be on Sunday August 29 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

They wrote: “Unfortunately, we have decided to close the chippy. Two lockdowns and now major supplier issues have taken a toll on us.

“The shop will still be opening after next Sunday, but will be back to being The Codfather. The staff and myself would like to thank all our customers over the past two years, without you all we would have never made it this far.”

Ray Allan Baker and Confectioner – Peterhead, Aberdeenshire

Ray Allan Baker and Confectioner had been a fixture in Peterhead for 37 years, tempting customers in with their handmade butteries, pies, cakes and strawberry tarts.

But just last week, the business took to social media to announce it would be closing after saying it has been a struggle to stay afloat the past two years.

They wrote: “The last two years have taken a huge toll on our business and undeniably our family in turn.

“Despite our heavy hearts, we have thought and fought long and hard enough now.

“We wanted to do the right thing and tell you all to save you heading to what were our shops. But we are mentally exhausted and look forward to a calm, stress-free Christmas so would appreciate no negativity in the comments.

“We’d like to thank our customers who have showed us support over the last 37 years.”

Looking for something to keep your Steak pie company? How about a delicious custard doughnut… Posted by Ray Allan Baker & Confectioner on Thursday, 18 November 2021

For more from food and drink…