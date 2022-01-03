6 restaurants opening in 2022 to look forward to in the north and north-east of Scotland

Are you looking forward to eating out somewhere new in the New Year? We’ve rounded up the cafes and restaurants opening in the north and north-east in 2022.

It has been another challenging year for the hospitality industry, with December seeing a new raft of restrictions and uncertainty for restaurants, cafes and bars due to a new variant of coronavirus.

However, there have been many successful openings in the past year with more than nine top restaurants launching in the north and north-east in 2021.

And it looks like we have plenty more to look forward to as 2022 brings with it a wave of new firms gearing up to open their doors for the first time.

While some of them still need to reveal their opening dates, you can be sure we’ll be the first to let you know when they do.

Below are six of the openings we’re most looking forward to…

The Udny Arms Hotel – Newburgh, Aberdeenshire

Lorna Younge and her parents, Douglas and Agnes Kinloch, of Newburgh, are in the process of renovating The Udny Arms Hotel which is based on the Main Street in the north-east village.

The Udny Arms opened in 1865, and it enjoyed 150 years of trading before it shut, and now Lorna and her family have invested a six-figure sum into the venue to revive it and bring it back to life.

While the public areas are set to be open by next Christmas, the rest of the hotel follow once it has been fully refurbished.

For now though, customers can enjoy Trellis, the garden cafe next door which is also part of the property and opened in May 2021. Serving up some of the best fine pieces in the north-east, it is well worth a visit.

Cammies – Cammachmore, Aberdeenshire

Husband and wife team, Nalin and Annette Abeyratne, purchased the much-loved Cammies in Cammachmore, Aberdeenshire, which closed in May 2015.

With plans to reopen the venue next February in time for Valentine’s Day, the couple have invested more than £700K into bringing the north-east gem back.

The restaurant will keep its original name and will seat 80 with an outdoor deck area seating 20. The function room will also boast a capacity of 80.

Cammies will also boast a shellfish bar and an outdoor seafood grill and barbecue (weather permitting), plus diners will be able to enjoy a Sunday carvery and platter options.

An Asian style seafood steamboat, also known as “hot pot” in the far East, will also be introduced and Nalin says it is bound to be a hit.

Seafood venue – Ballater, Aberdeenshire

Ballater will get its first seafood restaurant in the future when the owners of the nearby five star Fife Arms hotel in Braemar take over the former home of the Rothesay Rooms on Netherley Place and refurbish the venue.

Artfarm Ltd, an English hospitality and development firm run by Manuela and Iwan Wirth has lodged the blueprints.

Papers lodged with the council by Crathie-based Moxon Architects pledge to keep the “small retail offering”, while running the site as a restaurant and take-away.

They say the Ballater seafood restaurant will “complement and expand” the area’s existing dining options.

The restaurant will be located in the former home of the popular Rothesay Rooms, which has relocated to The Old Royal Station in the village.

The Bank Restaurant – Huntly, Aberdeenshire

Acquired by independent north-east whisky merchants Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky back in August for a six-figure sum, The Bank, a cafe and restaurant based in Huntly’s town centre, will open its doors to the public at the end of January.

Located on the corner position at the junction of The Square and Gordon Street, the two-storey grade B listed traditional granite building has been transformed and will reopen as a new eatery.

Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky has remained tight-lipped on what customers can expect at the venue when it reopens, however, the team have taken inspiration from their travels regarding the refurbishment.

STAXX – Aberdeen

While there isn’t a set date or location for STAXX to open in the city centre confirmed just yet, we are keeping our eyes on developments of the planned creative social market which will house a number of food and drink businesses.

The duo behind it, Michael Robertson and David Griffiths, have been keeping themselves busy by launching a variety of other projects in 2021 including street food pop-up’s Backyard Beach Collective and Backyard at Union Square. The pop-up’s ran throughout the summer to huge success.

Michael and David also launched their street food brand, Aberdam, which specialises in Dutch fries and smash burgers. Since launching the brand in April 2021 they have served up 20 tonnes of fries.

We may need to remain patient for an update, but we’re looking forward to revealing more when we can.

The Bearded Chef – Forres, Moray

Set to be based on Fochabers’ High Street and named The Bearded Chef 1776, as this was the year the village was founded, the second Bearded Chef restaurant will open its doors next spring.

Run by husband and wife Kayleigh and Aaron Judge, the premises will boast three zones comprising a cosy bistro, a bar area and a formal evening/private dining area, all with a “unique, rustic and homely interior.”

Guests will be able to tuck into the same style of cuisine as The Bearded Chef HQ, the couple’s first restaurant which is based in Elgin.

The dishes are inspired by Aaron’s travels that have taken him to various destinations across Europe over the years.

