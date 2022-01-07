Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Comfort Food Friday: Make Nisha Katona’s chicken, coconut and pineapple curry

By Brian Stormont
January 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 7, 2022, 12:25 pm
Coconut, pineapple and chicken curry from 30 Minute Mowgli by Nisha Katona. Photo: Yuki Sugiura/PA.

This curry is sure to become a family favourite.

“The combination of both coconut milk and creamed coconut in this curry adds a real gloss and weight to the sauce, giving it a gorgeous, velvety texture,” says food writer Nisha Katona.

“If you can’t get creamed coconut, just double up on the tinned.
“During the last moments of these exotic sunshine curries, I often throw a handful of roasted nuts to boost the salt and the beach holiday feel.

“If you’re not a fan of nuts or don’t have any to hand, you can leave
these out without any detriment to the dish.”

Nisha Katona’s chicken, coconut and pineapple curry

Serves 4

Pic credit: Yuki Sugiura/PA.

Ingredients

  • 2 thumb-sized pieces fresh root ginger, peeled
  • 5 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 2 onions, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 3 skinless, boneless chicken breasts (approx. 600g/1lb 5oz), chopped into 2cm/
  • ¾in cubes
  • 2 tbsp garam masala
  • 1 heaped tsp ground coriander
  • 1 tsp ground turmeric
  • ¼ tsp chilli powder
  • 100g/3½oz creamed coconut
  • 400ml/14fl oz canned coconut milk
  • 2 green chillies, finely sliced
  • 1½tsp salt
  • 1tsp brown sugar
  • 10 chunks canned pineapple, cut into 1–2cm/½–¾in pieces
  • 100g/3½oz roasted salted cashew nuts
  • Small handful fresh coriander/cilantro, finely chopped, to garnish
  • 1 red chilli, finely sliced, to garnish
  • Cooked rice, or flatbreads, to serve

Method

  1. Finely mince one of the pieces of ginger and slice the other into fine matchsticks. Set aside.
  2. Heat the oil in a large pan over a medium heat. Add the onions, garlic and minced ginger and fry, stirring continuously, for eight minutes, until golden brown. Add the chicken to the pan and stir to combine with the onions, then add the garam masala, ground coriander, ground turmeric and chilli powder. Cook, stirring occasionally, for five minutes, to seal the chicken and coat it in the spices.
  3. Add the creamed coconut, coconut milk, ginger matchsticks, sliced chillies, salt, sugar, pineapple and cashews to the pan and stir to combine, adding a little of the juice from the canned pineapple if the mixture is too dry. Leave to cook, stirring occasionally, for five to 10 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through.
  4. Scatter with chopped coriander/cilantro and sliced red chilli, then serve hot with rice or wraps alongside.

30 Minute Mowgli by Nisha Katona is published by Nourish Books, priced £25. Photography Yuki Sugiura. Available now.

For more recipes…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal