Comfort Food Friday: Pork medallions with creme fraiche and wholegrain mustard sauce

A new study suggests that wholegrain mustard is good for you and that just 10g – or a heaped teaspoon – eaten every day, can help to achieve a healthy blood glucose and/or cholesterol level.
With this tasty recipe for a weeknight family supper or a weekend dinner party with friends, you can see just how easy it is to add heart-healthy mustard into your recipe repertoire.
So quick to make, the creamy sauce keeps the pork succulent while the Tracklements Robust Wholegrain Mustard – as used in the research – brings a lovely tang and texture to the dish.
Pork medallions with creme fraiche and wholegrain mustard sauce
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 2 pork loin steaks
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tbsp olive or rapeseed oil
- 1 small apple, quartered, cored and sliced
- 1 medium leek, trimmed and cut into roughly 1cm slices
- 200ml pork or chicken stock (made with ½ stock cube)
- 2 tsp Tracklements Robust Wholegrain Mustard
- 45g full fat creme fraiche (swap for half fat if you wish)
Method
- Season the pork on both sides with a little sea salt and pepper
- Heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat and fry the pork for 3-4 minutes on each side, depending on thickness, or until lightly browned and cooked through (don’t overcook or the pork will toughen). Transfer to a warmed plate
- Add the apple and leek to the frying pan and cook for 4 minutes or until lightly browned and beginning to soften
- Stir in the stock and mustard, bring to a simmer for 7 minutes or until the leek is soft and the liquid has reduced by roughly two thirds, stirring constantly.
- Stir in the creme fraiche and cook until melted and bubbling.
- Return the pork to the pan and warm through for a minute or two before serving.
- Serve with mash, rice or noodles and lots of green veg.