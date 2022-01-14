Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comfort Food Friday: Pork medallions with creme fraiche and wholegrain mustard sauce

By Brian Stormont
January 14, 2022, 11:45 am
Pork medallions.

A new study suggests that wholegrain mustard is good for you and that just 10g – or a heaped teaspoon – eaten every day, can help to achieve a healthy blood glucose and/or cholesterol level.

With this tasty recipe for a weeknight family supper or a weekend dinner party with friends, you can see just how easy it is to add heart-healthy mustard into your recipe repertoire.

So quick to make, the creamy sauce keeps the pork succulent while the Tracklements Robust Wholegrain Mustard – as used in the research – brings a lovely tang and texture to the dish.

Pork medallions with creme fraiche and wholegrain mustard sauce

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 2 pork loin steaks
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tbsp olive or rapeseed oil
  • 1 small apple, quartered, cored and sliced
  • 1 medium leek, trimmed and cut into roughly 1cm slices
  • 200ml pork or chicken stock (made with ½ stock cube)
  • 2 tsp Tracklements Robust Wholegrain Mustard
  • 45g full fat creme fraiche (swap for half fat if you wish)

Method

  1. Season the pork on both sides with a little sea salt and pepper
  2. Heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat and fry the pork for 3-4 minutes on each side, depending on thickness, or until lightly browned and cooked through (don’t overcook or the pork will toughen). Transfer to a warmed plate
  3. Add the apple and leek to the frying pan and cook for 4 minutes or until lightly browned and beginning to soften
  4. Stir in the stock and mustard, bring to a simmer for 7 minutes or until the leek is soft and the liquid has reduced by roughly two thirds, stirring constantly.
  5. Stir in the creme fraiche and cook until melted and bubbling.
  6. Return the pork to the pan and warm through for a minute or two before serving.
  7. Serve with mash, rice or noodles and lots of green veg.

