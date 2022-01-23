Sweet treats: Peanut butter and chocolate croissants and peanut butter choc chip swirl pots

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Did you know that January 24 is officially Peanut Butter Day?

That means a full 24 hours to celebrate this creamy and dreamy peanutty delight.

For quick and easy sweet treats with a difference, creamy SKIPPY® Peanut Butter extra smooth or extra crunchy is super versatile and a good source of protein.

Why not try out one of these peanut butter recipes and pay extra special homage to one of the world’s favourite spreads this Peanut Butter Day.

You can find many more delicious recipes for all meal occasions

at peanutbutter.uk.com.

Peanut butter and chocolate croissants

Makes 24 croissants

Ingredients

425g chilled pie crusts (2 crusts)

340g jar 340g SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Extra Smooth

Plain chocolate chips

Icing sugar

Method

Preheat the oven to 220C/240 Fan/475F/Gas Mark 9. On a lightly floured surface, arrange the pie crusts. With an 8cm round cookie cutter,

cut out rounds from the dough. Roll out the unused dough; cut out additional rounds for a total of 24. Spoon 1½ teaspoons of peanut butter in the centre of each round; top each with a few chocolate chips. Fold the dough over to form crescents, pinching the edges to seal. Arrange the crescents on an ungreased baking tray. Bake for

9 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm sprinkled with icing sugar.

Peanut butter choc chip swirl pots

Makes 6

Ingredients

340g jar SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Choc Chip Swirl

300ml fresh whipping cream

Half teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tbsp sifted icing sugar

Extra 2 tbsp SKIPPY® Choc Chip Swirl Peanut Butter to drizzle

Method

Spoon the SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Choc Chip Swirl into a small bowl. Pour the whipping cream into a medium-sized mixing bowl and whisk the cream until it starts to thicken but is still very loose. Stir in the vanilla essence if using. Using a fork, gradually work a spoonful of the SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Choc Chip Swirl into the cream until combined, repeat with the rest of the peanut butter until blended. It should have the texture of a mousse. Gently fold in the icing sugar. Spoon into the ramekin dishes and level each one off. Put the extra SKIPPY® Peanut Butter into a small bowl and blast for 10 seconds in a microwave on the lowest setting then drizzle on top of the mousse. Chill.

SKIPPY® Peanut Butter (RRP £2.40 per 340g jar) is available in Smooth and Extra Crunchy varieties, which are currently available in major supermarkets including Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Costco and the International section of Tesco.

SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Choc Chip Swirl is available from Morrisons.

