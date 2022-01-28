Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comfort Food Friday: Take your humble bacon roll from simple to super

By Brian Stormont
January 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 28, 2022, 12:13 pm
Baxters posh bacon roll.

When you think of comfort, do you think of a breakfast roll?

I certainly do, there is nothing better than a bacon roll and a mug of piping hot tea or coffee on a weekend morning to set you up for the day.

With this recipe from Baxters, you can take your humble bacon butty from simple to super with their tomato chutney, plus a few more choice additions.

And you can swap bacon for grilled halloumi for a veggie alternative.

Baxters posh bacon roll

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

  • 1 avocado
  • 1 lime
  • 1 red chilli
  • Salt and pepper
  • 4 slices sour dough
  • 20ml olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 6 rashers smoked bacon
  • 2 eggs
  • 50g rocket
  • 1 jar of Baxters Classic Tomato Chutney

Method

  1. Cut the avocado in half and remove the stone.
  2. Scoop out the flesh and mash with a fork.
  3. Add the juice of the lime and the chopped chilli then season and set aside.
  4. Drizzle the sour dough with olive oil and rub with the garlic.
  5. Toast until golden in a dry frying pan.
  6. Grill the bacon until crisp.
  7. Bring a pan of water to the boil. Once the water is boiling turn the heat down so the water is just under the boil.
  8. Tip in the eggs and cook for two minutes. Remove from the water with a slotted spoon and blot away any excess water with kitchen paper.
  9. To assemble, spread the guacamole generously on the toast, top with the rocket and bacon.
  10. Place the egg on top and finish with a big spoon of Baxters Classic Tomato Chutney.

