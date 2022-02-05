Try these 8 cafes for the best cooked breakfasts in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Breakfast. It gives us that boost of energy we need to start our day off right – and lets us tuck into some tasty ingredients in the process.

It is, after all, considered the most important meal of the day, so it’s important our plate is packed with high-quality ingredients that not only look the part but taste it, too.

And there’s no doubt that Aberdeen boasts an impressive line-up of spots serving up delicious cooked breakfasts to enjoy ahead of a busy day.

Fancy scrambled, poached or boiled eggs? How about fluffy hashbrowns or crispy bacon and sausages?

Well, you can have the lot (and much more) at our list of must-visit cafes offering cooked breakfasts in the city.

Cafe Ahoy

Open Wednesday to Sunday, Cafe Ahoy has cemented itself as one of the most popular dog-friendly cafes in the city to visit for a spot of breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea.

The menu is packed full of fresh ingredients and includes tasty-looking homemade cakes. But we know exactly what you’re eyeing up – the list of cooked breakfasts.

There is something to suit all tastes in the line-up including a full Scottish, as well as vegan, veggie and gluten-free breakfasts.

Address: Inspire Building, Beach Boulevard, Aberdeen, AB24 5HP

Cup

Cup prides itself on its ever-popular breakfast and lunch options, and I can assure you that your taste buds are in for a treat.

Bacon, sausage, Stornoway black pudding, poached eggs, grilled tomato, beans and toast all feature in their ‘Big Cup Breakfast’, so it’s bound to go down well if you’re a fan of traditional brekkies.

And while you’re there, be sure to snap a picture next to the cafe’s Instagrammable sweet wall…

Address: 9 Little Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JG

Sand Dollar Café

Located right on Aberdeen’s beachfront, Sand Dollar Café allows you to soak up the picturesque surroundings while indulging in a delicious breakfast.

They feature high-quality and mouth-watering produce, plus one of their other main perks is that they are served until 2pm on weekdays and 4pm on weekends, so there is plenty of time throughout the day to enjoy them.

The breakfasts range from £8.40 to £11.50.

Address: 2 Beach Boulevard, Aberdeen, AB24 5NS

Cafe 100

Fewer things are better than a cafe serving all-day breakfasts. So if this is right up your street, then you need to add Cafe 100 to your list of local eateries to visit.

The all-day breakfast options are the cafe’s most popular menu items – and quite rightly so.

From boasting grilled bacon, beef and pork sausages, potato scones and hashbrowns to mushrooms, black pudding and buttered toast, there is plenty to fill your boots with.

Address: 100 Holburn Street, Mannofield, Aberdeen, AB10 6BY

JoJo’s Coffee Shop

The quality food, friendly service and cosy, relaxed atmosphere at Jojo’s Coffee Shop create the perfect place to meet, eat and catch up with friends.

While there are plenty of tempting desserts, drinks and soup and salad options, we’re here for one thing only – the cooked breakfast.

I would recommend opting for the full Scottish breakfast, where you’ll find bacon, sausage, black pudding, a haggis hash brown, baked beans and tomato served with either fried or scrambled egg and toast on your plate.

Address: 24-28 Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JH

Blether

Open daily from 10am, a visit to Blether in Cults is sure to curb your hunger cravings ahead of a busy (or lazy) day.

Their breakfasts are made using some of the finest local ingredients and have proved incredibly popular at the cafe over the years.

Address: 371 North Deeside Road, Cults, Aberdeen, AB15 9SX

The Highlander Cafe Bus

I’m sure it comes as no surprise to see The Highlander Cafe Bus included in this listicle.

Those that have had the chance to stop by the unique and award-winning cafe, based on Beach Boulevard, will know that its range of breakfast rolls and cooked breakfasts are something quite special.

I mean, this picture says it all really…

Address: Beach Boulevard, Aberdeen, AB11 5DN

Books and Beans

Books and Beans is a coffee shop located in the city centre, serving a selection of lunches, homemade soups, sandwiches, salads, paninis, hot drinks and, of course, breakfasts.

So if you’re looking to get your breakfast fix, then this is definitely a venue to consider.

Address: 22 Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JH

