New street food event in Inverness for Highland Food and Drink Trail

By Karla Sinclair
February 3, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 3, 2022, 12:06 pm
Douglas Hardie.
Douglas Hardie.

Organisers of the Highland Food and Drink Trail are hosting an exciting street food event in Inverness this Saturday.

The first of more to come, the event will involve three local street food vendors serving up their tasty grub from noon to 6pm at the Highland Food and Drink Trail (HFDT) Street Food Zone, set alongside the River Ness next to Inverness Cathedral.

The businesses include The Redshank, Ollie’s Pops and Oregano Mobile Catering.

What can I expect?

Visitors will be able to tuck into a variety of cuisine including seafood, Italian food and specialist pulled meats, as well as desserts.

Dishes vary from burgers and macaroni cheese to scallops and tarts.

The zone, which the three vendors are setting up shop in, will become a “permanent feature of the Inverness food scene”.

King scallops with cockburn haggis and a smoked bacon salad by The Redshank.

“We will have regular appearances from local street food vendors, restaurant pop-ups and new businesses, as well as regular events,” Douglas Hardie, who co-owns Bad Girl Bakery in Muir of Ord and set up the HFDT, added.

“I’m looking forward to seeing people enjoying some of the best street food in the Highlands in the most beautiful part of Inverness.”

The Trail

The Trail was set up as a response to the challenges facing hospitality and the wider city centre as a result of Covid-19, Brexit, and long-term town centre decline.

It is sponsored and supported by LNER, Scotland Food and Drink through their Regional Food Fund, Visit Inverness Loch Ness, the Highland Council and the Inverness Common Good Fund.

A first glimpse of the Trail that was released last July.

Douglas said: “The aim is to assist local hospitality businesses to recover, to bring street food into the centre of town, and to create a development pathway for new business to gain the cash flow and brand recognition to grow into the many vacant spaces in town.

“We firmly believe that food and drink experiences are the key to town regeneration. People visit more often, spend more time and walk around more where there is a healthy culture of good, locally-sourced food and drink.”

There are expected to be around 30 bricks and mortar businesses around Inverness  involved, and an ever-growing number of street food vendors, new businesses and restaurants from around the Highlands.

For more information, visit the Highland Food and Drink Trail on Facebook.

