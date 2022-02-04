Craft rum show added to mega spirit festival heading to Aberdeen later this year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rum fans in the north-east are in for a treat this autumn as they will get the chance to enjoy samples, meet-the-makers behind brands and treat themselves to a cocktail or two at The Craft Rum Show.

Taking place at Aberdeen’s P&J Live later this year on Friday August 26 and Saturday August 27, the event forms part of The Gin To My Tonic show heading to the north-east.

One ticket to either show will be valid as entry to both of the events.

The two-day celebration which incorporates three different session times, is expected to attract more than 3,000 people to the venue across the weekend.

The first session will kick off on Friday evening from 6pm to 10pm, while two sessions will run on the Saturday – the first from noon until 4pm, and the second from 6pm to 10pm.

What will be on offer?

A wide variety of rums and other craft spirits will be available for those attending to sample, and spirits fans will also be able to purchase full-sized drinks and a selection of cocktails as well.

There will be workshops and masterclasses led by industry experts and a range of rum exclusives to try out, too.

Aberdeenshire’s very own Ron Cabezon rum firm, which was launched in October 2020, will be at the event, as will UK brands including micro-distillery Faith & Son’s from Manchester and Old Bakery Rum from London.

As well as rum, you’ll be able to sample gin, vodka, whisky and more at The Gin To My Tonic show.

Scotland boasts a wide range of rum distillers, with the north-east in particular home to a number of brands including Dark Matter – the UK’s first rum distillery, Outlaw Rum, Devil’s Point, Twice Buried, House of Elrick, Lost Loch Spirits to name a few.

Paul Hudson-Jones, managing director of The Craft Rum Show, said: “Scotland has a thriving distilling scene, and The Craft Rum Show together with The Gin To My Tonic Show is there to celebrate this and shine a spotlight on the work of some of its very best producers.

“The festival is unique due to the number of makers in attendance, but also in that you can try multiple spirits in order to find a new favourite.

“If you love craft spirits, you’ll struggle to find a better day out this year.”

With more than 50 different spirits brands lined-up to take part and 250 plus products alone at the event, there will be something for everyone to try.

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live added: “We are really looking forward to The Craft Rum show further enhancing the offering over the weekend at P&J Live.

“Craft spirit lovers of the north-east will be rum-bling with excitement after having the chance to taste unlimited samples of the UK’s best craft spirits.

“With premium products with unique flavours, to the smaller independent producers, this event will satisfy any rum connoisseur!”

Tickets for The Craft Rum Show are on sale now and priced at £13 for the enthusiast package which includes unlimited tastings, access to free masterclasses and workshops,

access to hot and cold food, the shop and drop facility, a cotton tote bag and a show guide.

The event is only for those aged 18 and over.

