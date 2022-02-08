Bad Girl Bakery named as first tenant for Victorian Market foodhall in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bad Girl Bakery has been revealed as the anchor tenant for the foodhall development in Inverness’ Victorian Market.

The Muir of Ord bakery owners said they were delighted to be part of such an “exciting development” as the company continues to expand.

Work to refurbish the market started in January 2021, with £1.6million being committed to the project. The project is due to be completed by spring this year.

Jo Murray, Victorian Market manager, said: “We have been in discussion with Douglas and Jeni of Bad Girl Bakery since the early conception of the hall development and I am delighted that they see the value and potential of this new food and drink destination.

“It is very encouraging that they are keen to expand and invest within Inverness city centre with their well-established and already popular business.”

Douglas Hardie, of Bad Girl Bakery, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be the anchor tenants in the amazing new Victorian Market development as part of our expansion in 2022.

‘We are bringing our cakes to Inverness’

“It is a fantastic opportunity for us to be part of this exciting development and bring our award-winning cakes, coffee, savoury bakes, breakfast, lunch, and dinner options to the city centre.

“We’re also delighted to be joining the many high-quality food and drink providers in Inverness and look forward to working alongside our friends and colleagues in the Victorian Market and beyond.

“We feel this expansion into Inverness will be a great addition to the Bad Girl offering that includes the cafe bakery in Muir of Ord, our street food, the cake consultancy, classes and courses, and our recently published cookbook.”

The bakery’s cookbook was highly praised by celebrity food writer Nigella Lawson, calling it one she would “keep on her shelf”.

Provost of Inverness Helen Carmichael welcomed the news.

She said: “The market’s re-development will not only provide transformational benefits for retailers in Inverness city centre, but it will also provide another great reason for people to visit the Highland capital.”

2022 will deliver a new breath of life in the city

Councillor Isabelle MacKenzie, chairwoman of the Victorian Market stakeholder group, said: “The Victorian Market will have a positive ripple affect around the ‘old city’, with other tourist attractions like castle project. This will encourage potential new business investment to Inverness.

“2022 is hopefully the start of a positive change with a new breath of life coming out of the uncertainty we have all been experiencing.

“As and when, residents and visitors will be keen to come along and experience all the businesses within the Victorian Market.”

Pictures of how the new foodhall will look when it opens were revealed last week.