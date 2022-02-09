Would you buy £92,000 whisky? Incredibly rare 81-year-old Macallan The Reach goes on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Would you buy £92,000 whisky? Incredibly rare 81-year-old Macallan The Reach goes on sale

With a price tag of £92,000 the latest 81-year-old release from Macallan is among the most exclusive to ever be released from the Speyside distillery.
By David Mackay
February 9, 2022, 12:01 am
Photo of David Mackay
A three-handed sculpture cradling a full bottle of The Reach
The Reach comes cradled in a three-hand sculpture.

The spirit has been maturing since the Second World War after being laid to rest in 1940 – just before the distillery was forced to close its doors for the first time since it was founded in 1824 due to the conflict.

Now one of the rarest of single malts, christened The Reach by Macallan, is poised to hit the market.

And the unique whisky comes in one of the most unique packages.

The dark spirit comes in a decanter cradled by a bronze sculpture of three hands.

Each hand represents characters in Macallan’s history – one symbolising the distillery workers of 1940 when the country was at war, another of one-time chairman Allan Shiach whose grandfather was in charge when the spirit was consigned to its cask and the third of today’s master whisky maker Kirsteen Campbell, who selected the 1940 cask.

Mrs Campbell said: “It is an honour to introduce The Reach. Created during a turbulent time in the world, this extraordinary expression showcases The Macallan’s history, ingenuity and unmistakable strength of character.

Macallan’s new distillery opened in 2018. Photo by Ian Gavan.

“The creation of many hands, The Reach has been a truly collaborative effort. It’s also a tribute to the people who made this precious whisky, and their enduring spirit which never wavered.

“Its deep auburn hue is the first hint of this remarkable whisky’s astonishing depth. Offering notes of dark chocolate, sweet cinnamon and aromatic peat, leading on to treacle toffee, crystalised ginger and charred pineapple, before giving way to an intensely rich, sweet and smoky finish.”

Where can you buy The Reach?

The Reach has been highly limited by Macallan to just 288 bottles worldwide.

It is going on display in the shop at the Macallan distillery near Craigellachie from Wednesday, February 9 and later in domestic and travel stores.

The recommended selling price is £92,000.

However, rare bottles of Macallan are among the most highly sought after from collectors and can quickly accrue value – regardless of their initial sale price.

A rare 60-year Macallan distilled in 1926 became the first bottle of whisky ever to sell for more than £1million at auction in 2019.

More information is available online at Macallan’s website. 

Macallan whisky maker’s notes

  • Colour: Deep auburn
  • ABV: 41.6%
  • Nose: Dark chocolate, sweet cinnamon, aromatic peat, plums, leather, pink grapefruit, redcurrant jelly and a rich resinous note.
  • Palate: Treacle toffee, bramble jam, liquorice, crystalised ginger, nutmeg, charred pineapple, pecans, woodsmoke.
  • Finish: Intensely rich, sweet and smoky.

Review: Step inside Speyside’s stunning Macallan Distillery and uncover the mastery experience

