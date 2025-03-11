6 of the best spots for lunch in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 of the best spots for lunch in Aberdeen

Craving a cracking toastie and soup, or something more extravagant? Have a read of our guide to the best lunch options in the city.

Sweet Mumma's Kitchen is one of the best spots to get lunch in Aberdeen.
By Joanna Bremner

From toasties to burritos, there are so many great places in Aberdeen to grab lunch.

Here are some of the best places to visit on your lunch break, or for a treat at the weekend.

Fable

This café, from the couple who run The Roost, serves up a different lunch menu every few weeks, so you’ll never get fed up of eating the same thing.

At the moment, they are serving up a cheese and onion toastie and a Reuben sandwich.

Plus delicious cakes from baker Just One More.

A tasty toastie from Fable. Image: Fable/Instagram

Eve and Ewan Morrison opened Fable at the end of last year, and have been delighting customers ever since.

The café name conjures up ideas of fairy tales – and the décor in there is exactly how you would expect.

There are fairy lights and books aplenty, as well as walls painted a lovely shade of dark green that makes the entire place feel cosy.

Address: 39 Huntly St, Aberdeen AB10 1TJ

Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen

This pretty in pink café is an ideal lunch spot for a catch up with friends.

It is absolutely stunning on a sunny day, and even when the sun isn’t shining, it brings a pop of colour to the Granite City.

Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen in the sunshine. Image: Leanne Flockhart/DCT Design

The menu includes bagels, paninis and more. Why not go for the Miss Piggy bagel, which is filled with pulled pork and topped with melted mozzarella.

The pink theme is continued in the food, with pink hummus making an appearance on the menu.

The lunch options range between £5.50 for soup of the day and £16 for a sizeable rodeo chicken stack burger. Yum!

Address: Arch 11 Palmerston Rd, Aberdeen AB11 5RE

The Craftsman Company

If you’re looking for simple, wholesome food, The Craftsman Company in the heart of the city is the perfect pit stop.

There’s a laid back atmosphere there and they even roast their own coffee.

Red pepper soup from The Craftsman Company. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Offering a top brunch menu with Turkish eggs, fluffy pancakes, rolls and breakfast salads, plus a huge range of bagels, you won’t be starved of inspiration on what to have here.

Their soup of the day varies, but the cream of mushroom comes highly recommended.

Address: 2 Guild Street, Aberdeen, AB11 6NE

Parx Cafe

Located on Rubislaw Terrance, be sure to toddle up to Parx Cafe for a lovely lunch in Aberdeen.

The lunch menu that starts from noon that has delights like homemade quiche, soups, poke bowls, a range of sandwiches and toasties too.

Korean fried chicken burger from Parx Cafe, Aberdeen. Image: Parx Cafe/Instagram

The Korean fried chicken burger is out of this world so if that’s on the menu on your visit, definitely give it a try!

Address: 19 Rubislaw Terrace, Aberdeen, AB10 1XE

Cup

With its extensive lunch menu – and many delicious cakes – this cute café is ideal for a tasty, faff-free lunch in Aberdeen.

There are so many sandwich fillings to choose from here, including the mouth-watering brie and cranberry, smoked salmon and cream cheese, or grilled chicken, chorizo and mozzarella.

A panini and soup from Cup, Aberdeen. Image: Cup/Facebook.

You can get soup with a sandwich or panini for £9.95, they also serve a mini soup, cheese and oatcakes for £8.95, which is perfect if you’re not too hungry.

Address: 9 Little Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JG

FreshMex

Get your Tex Mex fix at FreshMex in the city centre. From their burritos to nachos, plus quesadillas, loaded fries, rice and salad bowls, those who love Mexican and Texan dishes will salivate at the menu.

The fillings and toppings is where you can go wild with your order, with so many variations of dishes available to be made.

Some of the tasty lunch options from FreshMex in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner

There are so many sides to choose from too, so you certainly won’t go hungry!

The cheesy FreshMex fries covered in melted cheddar – or vegan cheese – sound delicious.

Address: 55 Schoolhill, Aberdeen, AB10 1JT

What is your favourite place for lunch in Aberdeen?

