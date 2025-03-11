6 of the best spots for lunch in Aberdeen

From toasties to burritos, there are so many great places in Aberdeen to grab lunch.

Here are some of the best places to visit on your lunch break, or for a treat at the weekend.

Fable

This café, from the couple who run The Roost, serves up a different lunch menu every few weeks, so you’ll never get fed up of eating the same thing.

At the moment, they are serving up a cheese and onion toastie and a Reuben sandwich.

Plus delicious cakes from baker Just One More.

Eve and Ewan Morrison opened Fable at the end of last year, and have been delighting customers ever since.

The café name conjures up ideas of fairy tales – and the décor in there is exactly how you would expect.

There are fairy lights and books aplenty, as well as walls painted a lovely shade of dark green that makes the entire place feel cosy.

Address: 39 Huntly St, Aberdeen AB10 1TJ

Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen

This pretty in pink café is an ideal lunch spot for a catch up with friends.

It is absolutely stunning on a sunny day, and even when the sun isn’t shining, it brings a pop of colour to the Granite City.

The menu includes bagels, paninis and more. Why not go for the Miss Piggy bagel, which is filled with pulled pork and topped with melted mozzarella.

The pink theme is continued in the food, with pink hummus making an appearance on the menu.

The lunch options range between £5.50 for soup of the day and £16 for a sizeable rodeo chicken stack burger. Yum!

Address: Arch 11 Palmerston Rd, Aberdeen AB11 5RE

The Craftsman Company

If you’re looking for simple, wholesome food, The Craftsman Company in the heart of the city is the perfect pit stop.

There’s a laid back atmosphere there and they even roast their own coffee.

Offering a top brunch menu with Turkish eggs, fluffy pancakes, rolls and breakfast salads, plus a huge range of bagels, you won’t be starved of inspiration on what to have here.

Their soup of the day varies, but the cream of mushroom comes highly recommended.

Address: 2 Guild Street, Aberdeen, AB11 6NE

Parx Cafe

Located on Rubislaw Terrance, be sure to toddle up to Parx Cafe for a lovely lunch in Aberdeen.

The lunch menu that starts from noon that has delights like homemade quiche, soups, poke bowls, a range of sandwiches and toasties too.

The Korean fried chicken burger is out of this world so if that’s on the menu on your visit, definitely give it a try!

Address: 19 Rubislaw Terrace, Aberdeen, AB10 1XE

Cup

With its extensive lunch menu – and many delicious cakes – this cute café is ideal for a tasty, faff-free lunch in Aberdeen.

There are so many sandwich fillings to choose from here, including the mouth-watering brie and cranberry, smoked salmon and cream cheese, or grilled chicken, chorizo and mozzarella.

You can get soup with a sandwich or panini for £9.95, they also serve a mini soup, cheese and oatcakes for £8.95, which is perfect if you’re not too hungry.

Address: 9 Little Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JG

FreshMex

Get your Tex Mex fix at FreshMex in the city centre. From their burritos to nachos, plus quesadillas, loaded fries, rice and salad bowls, those who love Mexican and Texan dishes will salivate at the menu.

The fillings and toppings is where you can go wild with your order, with so many variations of dishes available to be made.

There are so many sides to choose from too, so you certainly won’t go hungry!

The cheesy FreshMex fries covered in melted cheddar – or vegan cheese – sound delicious.

Address: 55 Schoolhill, Aberdeen, AB10 1JT

What is your favourite place for lunch in Aberdeen?