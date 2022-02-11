Comfort Food Friday: Put a little blue cheese on the menu with this Wellington recipe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Comfort Food Friday: Put a little blue cheese on the menu with this Wellington recipe

By Karla Sinclair
February 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 11, 2022, 11:52 am
Individual steak and Cambozola Wellingtons.
Individual steak and Cambozola Wellingtons.

When a Wellington dish is on the menu, be prepared to witness your guests grin from ear to ear.

It’s especially a given when steak and blue cheese are in the mix.

This recipe from elite-imports-limited.co.uk, which makes two Wellingtons, features both of these ingredients as well as chestnut mushrooms and onion – what’s not to love?

A tasty way to use blue cheese on any day of the year, they only need 17-20 minutes in the oven before you can tuck right in.

Take a look at our other Comfort Food Friday recipes for more tasty ideas.

Individual steak and Cambozola Wellingtons

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

  • ½ small onion
  • 100g chestnut mushrooms
  • 1 tsp butter
  • 2 beef sirloin steaks
  • 2 sheets puff pastry
  • 100g Cambozola, sliced
  • 1 medium egg, beaten

Method

  1. Finely chop the onion and mushrooms separately, using a food processor if necessary. Cook the onion in the butter, for five minutes, until softened. Add the mushrooms, season with sea salt and freshly ground pepper. Keep cooking until there is no moisture left from the mushrooms. Set aside to cool.
  2. Turn up the heat, season the steak with sea salt and freshly ground pepper, then sear in the same pan, for a minute on each side. Set aside to cool.
  3. Preheat the oven to 220C/200 Fan/425F/Gas Mark 7.
  4. Cut out two ovals from the pastry that are 3cm larger than the steaks. Then cut out two more ovals that are about 5cm larger than the steak.
  5. Place the smaller ovals on to a baking sheet and place the steaks into the centre of each. Spoon over the mushrooms, keeping it on top of the steak. Top with the Cambozola.
  6. Brush a little of the beaten egg around the exposed pastry, then place the second piece of pastry over the top. Press around the edges then trim off the excess pastry and seal the edges with a fork. Score the tops with a criss-cross pattern.
  7. Brush all over with the beaten egg and use a sharp knife to cut small holes into the top of each Wellington.
  8. Bake in the oven for 17 minutes for medium rare or 20 minutes for medium. Rest for five minutes before serving.

For more in this series…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal