Too Good To Go: What I found inside my £3.29 mystery bag from Aberdeen’s Red Robin Records

It’s official, my addiction to the Too Good To Go app is now well underway – and I’m not ashamed to admit it.

After recently sampling one of the mystery bags from JG Ross, on St Swithin Street in Aberdeen, I have started checking the app religiously for offers and to see whether new businesses have joined the revelation.

Ever since creating my account, there have been several local independent firms that I have been desperate to try out, one being Red Robin Records.

Situated on Aberdeen’s Correction Wynd, Red Robin Records is the city’s first vinyl cafe and serves up speciality coffee, soups, sandwiches and home bakes.

It’s one of those eateries that I hadn’t visited but always wanted to.

So when fellow food and drink journalist Julia Bryce pointed out that a Red Robin Records Too Good To Go bag was available last week, I didn’t hesitate to reserve it.

What I got my hands on…

I didn’t quite receive the same amount I did from JG Ross, but that’s the beauty of Too Good To Go bags – you never know what you’re going to get. And at the end of the day, you’re saving food that was otherwise going to waste, so you can’t complain.

This time around, I was treated to two toasted ciabattas that not only smelled and looked the part but tasted it too.

Both boasting the same filling, perched inside the perfectly toasted slices of Italian white bread was bacon, cranberry sauce and camembert. I searched to see if there was a slice of turkey in the mix, too – given the fact that this combination is very common in festive sandwiches.

Few things are worse than getting a mouthful of bacon fat, but each rasher was cooked great. The fat had a slight crunch to it, just how I like it.

Of course it was salty, that’s a given, but this teamed so well with the nuttiness of the camembert and the sweetness of the sauce.

There was the perfect amount of each component, too.

The ciabatta was a tad on the hard side, but nothing that a quick warm-up in the oven couldn’t fix.

While I tucked into one for my dinner, a friend of mine was treated to the other – and she was also full of praise.

General prices of the items:

2x toasted ciabatta £9 (4.50 each)

Total cost: £9

Total savings: £5.71

Was it worth it?

Essentially, I received roughly one and a half ciabattas free of charge. What’s not to love about that?

My Red Robin Records Too Good To Go bag experience has only left me wanting more.

The cafe offers ciabattas with a variety of different fillings, so I hope to be trying more of these – and one of their popular coffees – in the near future.

