Drive-Thru Diners: Is the McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac the best fast food chicken burger?

I’m sure you are all aware that the McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac recently launched – and the product has caused quite the stir among foodies all over the world.

But one of the first things that entered the minds of Julia and I, your resident Drive-Thru Diners, after hearing the news was: “how does it compare to chicken burgers by other fast food chains?”

This question was one of many others. Would it exceed expectations? Are the ingredients of good quality? Is it as appetising as it looks in pictures?

Well, there was only one way to find out – head out to McDonald’s, Burger King and KFC branches in Aberdeen, of course, and put them up against each other in the ultimate chicken burger contest.

The McDonald’s drive-thru in Bucksburn was the first stop on our list, before venturing to KFC at the Haudagain Retail Park and Burger King at the Queens Links Leisure Park.

The order (McDonald’s):

The order (Burger King):

The order (KFC):

The results

So, are we lovin’ the new McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac – and how does it compare to the Burger King and KFC chicken burgers?

McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac

Firstly, did the Chicken Big Mac look the part? It didn’t look like the pictures, that’s for sure.

The burger features a triple-layered bun and two chicken breast patties with a slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles and the signature Big Mac sauce.

Neither of us got the crispy coating we were hoping for from the patties.

Essentially, they were large versions of the chain’s chicken nuggets – the meat didn’t taste all too great and boasted a strange, spongey texture.

The cheese was melted, so that was a bonus, but the lettuce and pickles fell flat.

And while Julia loved the Big Mac sauce, she said she much prefers it with beef patties. She’ll be sticking to a regular Big Mac on her return.

The moral of the story is: if you love the McDonald’s chicken nuggets, then this item will be right up your street.

Presentation

Julia: 2/5

Karla: 2.5/5

Taste

Julia: 2/5

Karla 1.5/5

Chicken Royale

The pair of us visited Burger King in the not-so-distant past to sample several of its plant-based menu items, one of these being the Vegan Royale.

It was the standout item out of all the dishes we tried that day, so Julia and I were looking forward to sinking our teeth into its meat alternative.

But oh boy, were we let down.

To make it similar to the McDonald’s dish we added cheese to the Chicken Royale (you can also add bacon).

The offering was bland and the unmelted slice of cheese added nothing to the burger.

The usually impressive sesame seed bun also fell flat and was dry due to the lack of sauce.

But I did really enjoy the crispy lettuce and patty itself. The meat was succulent and the coating boasted a slight crunch.

I thought the Chicken Royale topped the Chicken Big Mac; however, Julia disagreed and said McDonald’s triumphed for her.

If we were to go back, the Vegan Royale would be ordered instead.

Presentation

Julia: 2/5

Karla: 2/5

Taste

Julia: 1.5/5

Karla 3/5

Chicken Fillet Burger

KFC is known across the globe for its Original Recipe chicken. After the pair of us took a bite of the chain’s chicken fillet burger, it reminded us exactly why that is.

We got the juiciness from the chicken breast from the outset, so despite the lack of mayonnaise sauce inside our burger, it didn’t taste dry.

The lettuce and bun were nothing special but, unlike the other burgers tried, it’s safe to say that Julia and I would be ordering this one again.

The chicken was the star of the show.

Presentation

Julia: 3/5

Karla: 3.5/5

Taste

Julia: 4/5

Karla 4/5

The overall winner of the McDonald’s vs Burger King vs KFC chicken burger showdown was KFC, receiving a total of 14.5/20, while Burger King received 8.5/20 and McDonald’s received 8/20.

Can you think of any local venues or dishes you would like the Drive-Thru Diners to try? Fill out our online form to share your recommendations.

