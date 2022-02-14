Would you try this Aberdeen bar’s boozy brunch with a rowie deal?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Would you try this Aberdeen bar’s boozy brunch with a rowie deal?

By Karla Sinclair
February 14, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 14, 2022, 11:50 am
The Spiritualist.
The Spiritualist.

An Aberdeen bar has relaunched its popular boozy brunch offering – but with a unique twist.

The Spiritualist on Langstane Place reintroduced its boozy brunch on Sunday where guests can enjoy three cocktails, a brunch dish and a rowie. Yes, you read correctly.

Running every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3pm until Sunday February 27, the deal costs £29 per person.

It will be the first time the bar has offered its boozy brunch since before the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spiritualist is known for its tempting cocktail offering.

The package

To kick off the brunch guests are treated to a Not Mimosa cocktail, which is Absolut Mandarin, Cointreau, lemon juice and maple syrup topped with prosecco.

Then they can choose two other tipples to indulge in. The options include a:

  • Breakfast Collins
  • Wonder Boy
  • Bloody Mary
  • Cappuccino Martini
  • Classic Margarita
  • Hollaback Girl
Eggs Benedict.

On the food front, the brunch dishes available include a breakfast burrito, buttermilk fried chicken waffles, eggs Benedict, peanut butter and maple waffles, and more.

Diners can also tuck into a rowie, of course, topped with butter and homemade jams.

The rowies are produced by JG Ross, which has branches in Aberdeen, Oldmeldrum, Alford, Inverurie, Banff, Banchory, Buckie, Insch, Kemnay, Portsoy and Stonehaven.

Hannah McConnachie, business development manager at Signature Pub Group, said: “We have offered boozy brunches in the past at some of our venues and felt it was the right time to bring the concept back to life.

“And what better way to put an Aberdonian spin on it than by adding a JG Ross rowie?”

Signature Pub Group runs a collection of restaurants, pubs, bars and hotel rooms across Scotland, as well as a brewery.

They have been working on the boozy brunch with a rowie concept for just over a month.

Hannah, 29, added: “We hope the deal is popular!

“It seems we will be the first to introduce a boozy brunch in Aberdeen, the perfect way to get your weekend started.”

The Spiritualist is once again offering a boozy brunch.

To book your table, email party@thespiritualistaberdeen.co.uk

