Would you try this Aberdeen bar’s boozy brunch with a rowie deal?

An Aberdeen bar has relaunched its popular boozy brunch offering – but with a unique twist.

The Spiritualist on Langstane Place reintroduced its boozy brunch on Sunday where guests can enjoy three cocktails, a brunch dish and a rowie. Yes, you read correctly.

Running every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3pm until Sunday February 27, the deal costs £29 per person.

It will be the first time the bar has offered its boozy brunch since before the coronavirus pandemic.

The package

To kick off the brunch guests are treated to a Not Mimosa cocktail, which is Absolut Mandarin, Cointreau, lemon juice and maple syrup topped with prosecco.

Then they can choose two other tipples to indulge in. The options include a:

Breakfast Collins

Wonder Boy

Bloody Mary

Cappuccino Martini

Classic Margarita

Hollaback Girl

On the food front, the brunch dishes available include a breakfast burrito, buttermilk fried chicken waffles, eggs Benedict, peanut butter and maple waffles, and more.

Diners can also tuck into a rowie, of course, topped with butter and homemade jams.

The rowies are produced by JG Ross, which has branches in Aberdeen, Oldmeldrum, Alford, Inverurie, Banff, Banchory, Buckie, Insch, Kemnay, Portsoy and Stonehaven.

Hannah McConnachie, business development manager at Signature Pub Group, said: “We have offered boozy brunches in the past at some of our venues and felt it was the right time to bring the concept back to life.

“And what better way to put an Aberdonian spin on it than by adding a JG Ross rowie?”

Signature Pub Group runs a collection of restaurants, pubs, bars and hotel rooms across Scotland, as well as a brewery.

They have been working on the boozy brunch with a rowie concept for just over a month.

Hannah, 29, added: “We hope the deal is popular!

“It seems we will be the first to introduce a boozy brunch in Aberdeen, the perfect way to get your weekend started.”

To book your table, email party@thespiritualistaberdeen.co.uk

