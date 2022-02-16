The 5 restaurants featured in the Michelin Guide in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire that you must visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Being recognised by the Michelin Guide is regarded as one of the most desired accolades a restaurant can aspire to.

While achieving a recommendation in the guide itself is no easy task, there is much to be celebrated in being recognised by Michelin, especially if you are awarded or retain a star.

A star is the ultimate hallmark of culinary excellence and they are only awarded to restaurants who execute their offering to the highest of standards – both in the kitchen and front of house.

Venues can be awarded one, two or three stars and this star system was first introduced in 1926, 26 years after the guide was first published in 1900.

Below, we outline the honours list of five north-east venues recognised by the guide.

Moonfish Cafe

Offering a casual dining experience and a constantly changing, innovative menu of modern British cuisine, Moonfish Cafe is a must-try restaurant in Aberdeen.

While the food is made with local and seasonal produce and is undeniably mouth-watering, there is a beverage list to match which includes extensive gin and wine lists.

Address: 9 Correction Wynd, Aberdeen, AB10 1HP

Tolbooth

The Tolbooth is one of the most historic buildings in Stonehaven and is located on the northern harbour wall, enjoying stunning views across the picturesque bay.

Seafood fanatics will be well aware of the establishment, to say the least.

Its menu boasts an array of tempting dishes featuring the finest local seafood available, including haddock, trout and mussels, some of which is caught and landed right outside the restaurant’s front door.

Address: Old Pier, Harbour, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire AB39 2JU

Rothesay Rooms

Six months ago, this Royal Deeside restaurant relocated around the corner to a new venue inside the refurbished Ballater Station, the town’s former rail hub.

The change of address hasn’t affected the quality of the food and the Rothesay Rooms makes its fifth appearance in a row in the Michelin Guide.

The continued success is something of a vindication for The Duke of Rothesay Prince Charles, who helped open the rooms in 2016 through his Dumfries House charity to boost local tourism after floods destroyed 300 homes and 60 businesses.

Address: Ballater Station, Station Square, Ballater, Aberdeenshire AB35 5RB

Kildrummy Inn

A traditional inn focusing on excellent food showcasing the best of the rich and diverse Scottish larder – what more could you ask for?

Kildrummy Inn is a family-owned and run establishment situated at the heart of rural Aberdeenshire, offering a mixture of affordable luxury and comfortable tranquility.

An impressive range of seafood and meat dishes are available, as well as desserts like sticky toffee pudding and berry parfait, so your hunger cravings are sure to be curbed.

Address: Kildrummy, Aberdeenshire AB33 8QS

Clunie Dining Room at The Fife Arms

At Braemar’s magnificent Fife Arms hotel is the Clunie Dining Room, which combines Scottish fine dining with a modern dose of Highland quirk.

A giant stag sits in the centre of the dining area but it is the food that dominates as head chef Marcus Sherry serves up dishes that make the most of Deeside’s world-famous fish and game.

Address: Mar Road, Braemar, Aberdeenshire AB35 5YN