Restaurant review: Celebrate in style at Milton Brasserie in Aberdeenshire

Another year, another birthday, feels like they come round quicker every year.

My workplace believes nobody should work on their birthday and so they give everyone their birthday off – how fabulous!

My friend very kindly offered to take a day off work to celebrate with me so we decided to take a trip out to Banchory and, after a small rain shower, the sun shone as we made our way out to Royal Deeside.

Firstly, we stopped off at Duncan’s of Banchory furniture shop for a wander. It is quite the Aladdin’s cave filled with gifts, furniture, home accessories and more! But we came for the freshly made giant pancakes in the welcoming cafe and boy, they were good.

Fuelled up we had a lovely wander around the shops in the centre of the town before heading to our next stop Milton Brasserie at Crathes, just a few miles down the road.

The visitor centre has been developed from old farm steadings and is situated right beside the River Dee. As we were early we decided to take a walk and enjoyed a stroll around the centre and along a forest path. We laughed at a few spaniels enjoying a quick dip in the water, brave dogs doing this in January!

There is also a children’s play park and a cluster of shops including an art gallery, a pre-owned labels boutique and even a fishing tackle shop.

Surroundings at Milton Brasserie

We entered the restaurant through double doors which were draped in an Instagram-worthy garland of greenery, daffodils and twinkling fairy lights.

The restaurant felt warm and cosy with dimmed lighting, gorgeous ceiling beams with more greenery wrapped around them and plenty chatter from fellow diners. We were shown to a table in the adjoining sunny conservatory which has a high vaulted ceiling and large windows.

A number of years ago I had been to a wedding here where the happy couple exchanged their vows in almost the exact spot our table was. Happy memories indeed.

It felt quite decadent on a Thursday lunchtime, but I ordered a glass of prosecco before pondering the menus.

The food

The menu is printed on simple sheets of paper and the choice is impressive. From bacon rolls to steak ciabatta and soups to salad, they have quite a selection on offer.

A “classic” section offered small or large portions of warming Cullen skink, fish cakes, Caesar salad and beer-battered fish and chips.

To kick off my birthday feast I ordered the aforementioned smoked haddock and Cheddar cheese fishcake, while my friend ordered from the “a la carte” section – her favourite haggis bon bons.

Both dishes arrived promptly and elegantly presented on rectangular white plates. My fishcake was delicious; the outside was light and crisp while the fish had just a delicate smokey flavour.

Often I don’t bother with a side salad but the flavours and textures of the fresh rocket and tomato chutney balanced so well with the fishcake that I cleared my plate. Across the table the haggis was declared the best she had tasted.

The three bon bons rested on a sweet turnip puree with a wholegrain mustard and whisky jus. Some waffled game crisps gave the dish a bit of the wow factor and that extra crunch.

Sticking with the fish theme I ordered the cod fillet for my main course.

Once again beautifully presented with crisp pancetta and a vibrant green broccoli and paler green minted pea puree inside the large white serving bowl. Underneath nestled the cod on a bed of crushed potatoes.

The dish was divine; light fresh and full of flavour.

My dining companion was quietly enjoying her roasted red pepper and sunblushed tomato risotto.

She thought the rice was just the right consistency and had a lovely subtle flavour throughout.

To add some texture to the dish was a side serving of garlic bread.

Clean plates all round and we asked for a break before even looking at the dessert menu.

A couple next to us were enjoying an afternoon tea brimming with freshly baked goods from the brasserie’s resident baker while others were tucking into homemade scones and coffees. It was all too tempting so we decided to go for it – it was my birthday after all!

I admit to being a chocoholic and stopped at the first thing on the dessert menu, a Baileys and milk chocolate parfait, while my friend chose the lemon tart.

Once again, creatively served, my creamy parfait was full of flavour but not too sickly and served with candied nuts, pistachio dust and a scrumptious raspberry and white chocolate tuile.

The lemon tart was served with white chocolate crumbs and a wonderful blood orange sorbet.

However my dining companion wasn’t a fan of the lemoncello puree, but that’s a minor quibble.

The verdict

This really was the perfect birthday meal. The standard of food and presentation was extremely high and we thought excellent value for money.

So often we have paid similar prices for basic pub grub and this was a far higher standard.

Throughout our visit the waitresses were all welcoming and eager to help despite the steady flow of customers.

It was also evident that quite a few of the guests were regular visitors and chatted happily with the staff.

We are already planning a girlie afternoon to sample the afternoon tea and fancy pieces.

Outside they also have a lovely courtyard which would be ideal in the summer months or perhaps even to celebrate your birthday.

Information

Address: Milton Brasserie, Milton of Crathes, Banchory AB31 5QH

T: 01330 844566

W: miltonbrasserie.com

Price: £64 for three courses for two and one prosecco

Scores:

Food: 5/5

Service: 4/5

Surroundings: 4/5

