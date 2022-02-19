Stack ’em up: 5 venues to indulge in lip-smackingly good pancakes in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stack ’em up: 5 venues to indulge in lip-smackingly good pancakes in Inverness

Whether you like them sweet or savoury, fluffy or thin, there's something about pancakes that leave you feeling warm and fuzzy inside.
By Julia Bryce
February 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 19, 2022, 10:03 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Buttermilk pancakes have grown in popularity over the years, but there’s always a place in my heart for those crepe-style ones that go perfectly with a dusting of icing sugar and a drizzle of freshly squeezed lemon juice.

In Inverness there are plenty of places to go for breakfast and brunch, however, when it comes to pancakes, these are a little harder to track down.

So instead of you ploughing through Google, I’ve rounded up some of my and my friends’ favourite places to go in the Highland capital. I hope you enjoy!

Wild Pancakes

If you are looking for big, thick pancakes stacked high, then Wild Pancakes is the place to go.

With a menu featuring everything from chocolate and orange, banoffee, cinnamon swirl, peanut butter and jam, maple syrup and bacon and more, there’s plenty of choice which can only mean you have to visit multiple times.

They also serve up sweet crepes in a whole host of flavours, and there’s also savoury ones for those who don’t have a sweet tooth.

With options including cold smoked salmon and creme fraiche cheese, organic chicken, pepper and onion and cheese and ham or onion, you won’t be strapped for inspiration.

Address: 88 Church Street, Inverness IV1 1EP

The Rendezvous Cafe

Another Church Street venue, The Rendezvous Cafe is an excellent spot to grab a plate of pancakes.

While the vintage cinema cafe doesn’t have a huge offering when it comes to the stacked favourite, they offer them with Nutella, seasonal berries, banana, bacon and maple syrup.

This venue was once the home of the Northern Meeting in the late 1700s and hosted many a social occasion including dances and more. The Beatles or ‘The Silver Beetles’ as they were known at the time, played the venue in May 1960 on their first ever tour as a support act.

Address: 14A Church Street, Inverness IV1 1EA

Velocity Cafe and Bicycle Workshop

This social enterprise has been running in Inverness since 2011.

The vegetarian cafe also boasts a bicycle workshop and has sustainability and wellbeing at its heart.

Their vegan pancakes are popular with customers and come in two flavours. The first is peanut butter with miso caramelised banana, crushed nuts and chocolate chips, nd the second features a berry compote with berries, seeds and syrup.

For those who love French toast, you’ll find that on the menu, too.

Address: 1 Crown Avenue, Inverness IV2 3NF

Serving bright fruity pancakes till 3pm 🌸

Posted by Velocity Cafe and Bicycle Workshop on Thursday, 27 January 2022

Whisk Away

Fancy a spot of breakfast while browsing the shelves of a gift shop? Then look no further than Whisk Away on Baron Taylor’s Street.

Offering a range of breakfast and brunch menu items, including vegan delicacies too, customers can eat-in or take away if they please.

From a berry stack to maple syrup and bacon, not to mention the odd pancake platter which is launched for special occasions such as Valentine’s Day and more, there’s always pancakes on the menu here giving you a flipping good excuse to pay a visit.

Don’t forget to pick up some baked goods on the way out…

Address: 4 Baron Taylor’s Street, Inverness IV1 1QL

Girvans

Located in the city centre, this restaurant and patisserie is considered an Inverness institution having opened in July 1991.

Open for brunch, lunch and dinner, there’s two variations of pancakes available here – one with maple syrup and fresh berries, and the other with bacon and maple syrup.

There’s also an ever-changing selection of cakes and sweet treats in their cake counter so be sure to check that out before you leave.

Address:  2-4 Stephens Brae, Inverness IV2 3JN

