Flippin’ good pancakes: Where to indulge in the best ones in Aberdeen

Unsure how to celebrate Pancake Day on Tuesday March 1? Don’t flip out – next month’s celebration won’t go flat if you follow our cast-iron recommendations for the best pancakes in Aberdeen.

Whether you like them sweet or savoury, fluffy or thin, for breakfast or for a treat, there’s plenty of options for you to try out.

While there are plenty of places to go for the stacked delights these are some of the Food and Drink team’s favourites.

Café Ahoy

This Beach Boulevard café and restaurant makes its pancakes to order and stacks them high – preferably drizzled in cream and the syrup of your choosing.

And this year, Cafe Ahoy has a special treat for all patrons. The restaurant is closed on Pancake Day itself so to make up for it the owners are offering double delight with two-for-one deals on all stacks from Wednesday March 2 to Friday March 4.

Address: Inspire Building, Beach Boulevard, Aberdeen AB24 5HP

Foodstory

A Thistle Street cafe and community hub, Foodstory features a Shrove Tuesday delight on its breakfast menu – caramelised banana, peanut butter pancakes with berry compote and plant-based yoghurt.

If that sounds too decadent – though I assure you we will not judge – go for the granola version, which is just as delicious.

Address: 11-15 Thistle Street, Aberdeen AB10 1XZ

JoJo’s Coffee Shop

Back in October, JoJo’s was named best café in Aberdeen at the Scottish Business Awards.

Help the team celebrate the win by dropping into the Belmont Street outlet for a bacon and maple syrup pancake or choice of Belgian waffle.

If that’s not enough, wash it down with Jojo’s very own Black Forest gateau hot chocolate, available right now.

Address: 24-28 Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1LB

The Pier

This sister café to Café Ahoy offers the chance to really up your Pancake Day game with an option that covers close to all the branches of the food tree.

Pancake? Check. Maple syrup? Check. BBQ pulled pork? Also check. Bacon, sausage, haggis and black pudding? Check, check, check and check again.

The concoction doesn’t come cheap at £15.95, but if you finish this you may never need to eat again.

Address: Esplanade Sea Beach, Aberdeen AB24 5NS

Shakes ‘n’ Cakes

The pancakes at Shakes ‘n’ Cakes don’t come in stacks. No, they come in towers, along with a sensible advisory to share with friends.

So, rustle up some fellow pancake lovers and order from a choice of Chocolate Overload or Fruit Sensation at one of Shakes ‘n’ Cakes’ two city locations to enjoy some of the best pancakes in Aberdeen.

The north-east chain, which also has outlets in Banchory and Ellon, is to open an Inverness branch soon, allowing dessert fans across the region to fill their boots with sugary sweetness.

Address: 149 Spital, Aberdeen AB24 3HX and 441 Great Northern Road, Woodside, Aberdeen AB24 2EH

Cup

This Belmont Street café specialises in afternoon tea but also hosts some of Aberdeen’s best breakfast pancakes to get the day started.

And, when you’ve had enough of those, try some of Cup’s slider options – small burgers filled with everything from avocado to bacon to vegan haggis.

Address: 9 Little Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JG