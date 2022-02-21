Chip off the old block: Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips planning to open new shop in Blackburn

One of the Aberdeen’s best-known chip shops is planning to open a second takeaway in a north-east community.
Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips said it was “delighted” to announce it would be opening its second shop in Blackburn.
A family business, Mike’s opened it’s first shop in 1978 on Mugiemoss Road.
Fans of the chipper won’t have long to wait for its fryers to fire up in its new location on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, as owners said it was opening in early summer 2022.
In response to the dietary needs of its customers it said it will “offer gluten free and vegan options and feature a sit-in dining area”.
Owners said: “We will be starting the recruitment process shortly so please message our page directly for further information.”
They added: “We cannot wait to see you all there.”
