Me and My Buttery: Peterhead chef describes his hangover-curing cheese and bacon rowie burger

In the first of a new series, we ask buttery lovers – how do you eat yours?

Our debut rowie fanatic is Peterhead-based executive chef Steve Minty, 49.

He took time out of his schedule to discuss his Aberdeenshire answer to the bacon buttie.

Warning: this calorific treat is not for the faint-hearted.

Steve, hi. So, tell me: how do you eat your buttery?

It’s something I came up with a couple of years ago for some friends. We call it the cheese and bacon rowie burger.

Sounds delicious. How did it come together?

I used to live in Inverurie and we’d had a boys day out. The next day we bought ourselves a lot of butteries, a lot of bacon and a lot of eggs. Somebody had picked up a pack of Dairylee cheese and we had a small jar of Baxter’s smoked chilli jam. So we put it all together, and it just worked.

Why did it work?

It’s got the salt content, it’s got the wickedness of it. And, frankly, it soaks up all the alcohol you’ve had the previous night. Also, the cheese is very important. It has to be Dairlylee plastic cheese. It just melts better.

It sounds great. But not something you could have every day.

I think your doctor only allows you once a year. The calories are through the roof. It’s effectively a cooked breakfast between two bits of bread, except the bread is two butteries.

When do you like to make it?

It usually rears its ugly head around about the Six Nations. That’s the time I’ll be hankering for one.

The Six Nations is on right now. Will you rustle up another round of cheese and bacon rowies?

If we beat the Irish (on 19 March) I’ll definitely have one that day.

If you have an unusual or interesting way to eat your buttery, we’d love to hear about it. Get in touch with the food and drink team using the contact form below.

