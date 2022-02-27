Me and My Buttery: Peterhead chef describes his hangover-curing cheese and bacon rowie burger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Me and My Buttery: Peterhead chef describes his hangover-curing cheese and bacon rowie burger

By Andy Morton
February 27, 2022, 6:00 am
Steve Minty, right, likes to pair his cheese and bacon rowie with Six Nations rugby
Steve Minty, right, likes to pair his cheese and bacon rowie with Six Nations rugby

In the first of a new series, we ask buttery lovers – how do you eat yours?

Our debut rowie fanatic is Peterhead-based executive chef Steve Minty, 49.

He took time out of his schedule to discuss his Aberdeenshire answer to the bacon buttie.

Warning: this calorific treat is not for the faint-hearted.

Steve, hi. So, tell me: how do you eat your buttery?

It’s something I came up with a couple of years ago for some friends. We call it the cheese and bacon rowie burger.

Sounds delicious. How did it come together?

I used to live in Inverurie and we’d had a boys day out. The next day we bought ourselves a lot of butteries, a lot of bacon and a lot of eggs. Somebody had picked up a pack of Dairylee cheese and we had a small jar of Baxter’s smoked chilli jam. So we put it all together, and it just worked.

Why did it work?

It’s got the salt content, it’s got the wickedness of it. And, frankly, it soaks up all the alcohol you’ve had the previous night. Also, the cheese is very important. It has to be Dairlylee plastic cheese. It just melts better.

cheese and bacon rowie burger
Steve Minty’s mighty cheese and bacon rowie burger

It sounds great. But not something you could have every day.

I think your doctor only allows you once a year. The calories are through the roof. It’s effectively a cooked breakfast between two bits of bread, except the bread is two butteries.

When do you like to make it?

It usually rears its ugly head around about the Six Nations. That’s the time I’ll be hankering for one.

The Six Nations is on right now. Will you rustle up another round of cheese and bacon rowies?

If we beat the Irish (on 19 March) I’ll definitely have one that day.

If you have an unusual or interesting way to eat your buttery, we’d love to hear about it. Get in touch with the food and drink team using the contact form below.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal