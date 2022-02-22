Skye chef poised to compete with nation’s finest cooks on BBC’s Great British Menu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Skye chef poised to compete with nation’s finest cooks on BBC’s Great British Menu

By Daniel Boal
February 22, 2022, 12:45 pm Updated: February 22, 2022, 2:44 pm
BBC’s Great British Menu is back and some of the nation’s most talented chefs are ready to showcase their talents – including Skye cook Calum Montgomery.

The 17th series of the culinary contest will return to our televisions at 8pm tonight.

Each chef will be looking to make their mark on the competition as judges whittle the contestants down to eight finalists, featuring a mixture of newcomers and seasoned competitors.

With an appetite for success and a desire to provide “a taste of Skye”, Mr Montgomery will be packing his menu with produce available on the island.

The chef is also the boss of Edinbane Lodge –  a 16th century hunting lodge he has renovated himself – and the restaurant is Michelin-recommended, with the rooms awarded three AA rosettes.

Mr Montgomery is excited to be representing Scotland and will paying homage to the classic Scottish traditions such as first footing and Hogmanay.

How will it be judged?

In the first eight weeks, four chefs representing a nation or region will test their skills cooking up starters, main courses and desserts.

One contestant will be eliminated at the end of the week’s first episode with another being kicked out after the desserts episode.

The two remaining chefs will then cook their entire menu for the judges before a winner from each region is picked.

As finals week approaches, the eight winners will compete in a last dash to the finish line.

Who else will be competing from Scotland?

Scotland will also be represented by three other top tier chefs, including two from Edinburgh.

From Angels with Bagpipes in Edinburgh is Fraser Smith, who is confident his seasonal dishes will impress the judges.

Returning for his second consecutive year, Stuart Ralston who has previously worked in Gordon Ramsay’s New York location is hoping his autumnal menu will be enough to fly through the competition.

And finally, rounding out Scotland’s talented cooks is competitive chef Adam Handling, who was the youngest ever apprentice at Gleneagles Hotel 16 years ago.

Mr Handling has gone on to earn a number of awards, including Scottish Chef of the Year and Restaurateur of the Year at the British GQ Food and Drink Awards 2020.

The Great British Menu will be on BBC2 at 8pm.

