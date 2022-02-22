Skye chef poised to compete with nation’s finest cooks on BBC’s Great British Menu

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

BBC’s Great British Menu is back and some of the nation’s most talented chefs are ready to showcase their talents – including Skye cook Calum Montgomery.

The 17th series of the culinary contest will return to our televisions at 8pm tonight.

Each chef will be looking to make their mark on the competition as judges whittle the contestants down to eight finalists, featuring a mixture of newcomers and seasoned competitors.

With an appetite for success and a desire to provide “a taste of Skye”, Mr Montgomery will be packing his menu with produce available on the island.

The chef is also the boss of Edinbane Lodge – a 16th century hunting lodge he has renovated himself – and the restaurant is Michelin-recommended, with the rooms awarded three AA rosettes.

Mr Montgomery is excited to be representing Scotland and will paying homage to the classic Scottish traditions such as first footing and Hogmanay.

How will it be judged?

In the first eight weeks, four chefs representing a nation or region will test their skills cooking up starters, main courses and desserts.

One contestant will be eliminated at the end of the week’s first episode with another being kicked out after the desserts episode.

The two remaining chefs will then cook their entire menu for the judges before a winner from each region is picked.

As finals week approaches, the eight winners will compete in a last dash to the finish line.

Who else will be competing from Scotland?

Scotland will also be represented by three other top tier chefs, including two from Edinburgh.

From Angels with Bagpipes in Edinburgh is Fraser Smith, who is confident his seasonal dishes will impress the judges.

Returning for his second consecutive year, Stuart Ralston who has previously worked in Gordon Ramsay’s New York location is hoping his autumnal menu will be enough to fly through the competition.

And finally, rounding out Scotland’s talented cooks is competitive chef Adam Handling, who was the youngest ever apprentice at Gleneagles Hotel 16 years ago.

Mr Handling has gone on to earn a number of awards, including Scottish Chef of the Year and Restaurateur of the Year at the British GQ Food and Drink Awards 2020.

The Great British Menu will be on BBC2 at 8pm.