Aberdeen refillery with nut butter station to set up shop in new city centre location

The only Aberdeen-based zero-waste store that allows customers to make their own fresh nut butters is relocating to bigger premises.

Rosemary Planet – Refillery is in the process of moving from Holburn Street to Great Western Road and is anticipated to open in its new home next week.

Run by Magda Rogaczewska, from Balmedie, work started in the Great Western Road building at the beginning of February.

Boosting local businesses

In terms of the interior, the design and decor will be “fresh, clean and calming, with lots of natural wood and light”.

The business currently boasts a team of two, but this figure is expected to grow before the move takes place.

One of the main reasons for upscaling is down to Magda, 44, wanting to stock the products of more local businesses. This has proved a struggle in the Holburn Street building due to lack of space.

She said: “Being a small shop, we needed to find ways to be able to expand our product range but not overcrowd it.

“We have reached the point where nothing else will fit in there and we were sad that there are so many new, exciting products made by local small businesses.

“These businesses share our passion for being healthier, greener and kinder to our environment.

“Having a bigger space will enable us to expand our product lines and allow our community to support even more local businesses.”

Examples of local food and drink firms that stock at Rosemary Planet – Refillery include Vegan Bay Baker, Lembas Organic Farm and Mearns Marmalades.

What’s available?

The refillery was launched in November 2019 by Magda, who has been working in hospitality since her 20s and moved to the city 16 years ago.

She started her entrepreneurial journey by launching an upholstery and furniture shop in the current Rosemary Planet building, known as Shades of Blue and Grey, which is still running today, but decided to transform it into a refillery.

“I moved Shades of Blue and Grey into a workshop on a permanent basis,” Magda said.

“But I liked the location and premises and wanted to share my other passions with people, so Rosemary Planet was born.

“These other passions include reducing plastic, living greener and encouraging customers to try different ways of shopping – re-introducing slow shopping.”

The shop boasts a great selection of plastic-free everyday essentials, including:

Pastas

Rice

Pulses

Oils

Nuts

Granolas

Flour

Teas and coffees

Herbs and spices

There are also refillable cleaning, sanitary and household products, laundry products, eco cleaning products, and cosmetics.

Magda added: “We encourage customers to reuse their packaging – you really don’t need any fancy containers for your red lentils or basmati rice.

“We are the only place in town where you can come with your jar and make yourself the freshest and healthiest possible peanut butter, almond butter or any other nut butter combination.”

Rosemary Planet is the only refillery in Aberdeen that allows customers to make their very own nut butters, too.

Keen to learn how to navigate yourself around a refillery? Take a look at these 5 easy steps that are sure to help you on your journey.

“From time to time we prepare special limited editions of nut butters. Last time we had peanut butter with Belgian white chocolate, desiccated coconut and a dash of cinnamon.

“We also offer milk, dark and vegan chocolate peanut butters, as well.”

The refillery is open from 10am to 5pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 10am, noon to 6pm on Thursday, 10am to 4pm on Saturday and 10am to 2pm on Sunday.

The same hours will apply for the new location.

