Sweet treats: Try out Phil Vickery’s squidgy Creme Egg brownies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Now that Easter chocolates are back on supermarket shelves, why not use them as ingredients in your baking?

It’s the all-important question … how do you make a brownie even better? Add a Creme Egg, of course!

And if you start practising now, you’ll be sure to have these Creme Egg brownies perfected for Easter.

“All the ingredients except the fresh orange zest are from the store cupboard,” says celebrity chef Phil Vickery.

“Just remember to allow the brownie to cool a little after taking out of the oven – or, better yet, chill in the fridge – or it will be too soft to cut.”

Be sure to check out some more of our sweet treats recipes.

Phil Vickery’s Creme Egg brownie

Serves 8

Ingredients

2tbsp golden syrup

110g salted butter, softened

150g caster sugar

150g bitter chocolate

75g plain flour, sifted

4 eggs, at room temperature

Finely grated zest of 1 large orange

4 Creme Eggs, halved

Vanilla ice cream, to serve (optional)

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C/160 Fan/ 350F/Gas Mark 4. Line a 20 centimetre square baking tray with greaseproof paper, or oil well. Melt the golden syrup, butter, sugar and chocolate together in a bowl set over a pan of simmering water. Remove the bowl from the pan, then stir in the flour, eggs and orange zest. Mix well but do not overmix, or the finished brownie will be chewy. Pour into the prepared tray, then carefully place the eight Creme Egg halves into the top of the mix, pressing down slightly. Pop into the oven and cook for 35-40 minutes. Remove from the oven and leave to cool, then chill in the fridge for 30 minutes before cutting. Serve with vanilla ice cream, if you like.

More like this …